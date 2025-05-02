15 of the Croke Park cast return for Saints

Northampton have made just one change from the team that beat Bristol Bears last time out in the Gallagher Premiership for this weekend’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster.

Trevor Davison returns at tight-head, having been a late withdrawal from the team that took on the Bears, and is joined by two other players who featured against Leinster in last year’s semi-final at Croke Park in loosehead Emmanuel Iyogun and hooker Curtis Langdon. In total, 15 survivors from the matchday 23 who played in the 20-17 loss have been selected for this weekend’s revenge mission.

In-form lock pairing Temo Mayanavanua and Alex Coles start once again in Northampton’s engine room, while Saints also remain consistent in their back row choices with Josh Kemeny, Juarno Augustus and 2025 Investec Player of the Year nominee Henry Pollock retaining their spots there.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 42 17 First try wins 80% Home team wins 80%

England duo Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith, who scored 16 of Saints’ 48 points between them against Bristol, partner in the half-backs for Northampton for the tenth time this season.

Outside them, Saints remain unchanged throughout the backs – with Rory Hutchinson and captain Fraser Dingwall starting in Northampton’s centres, while DoR Phil Dowson names a back three of Tom Litchfield, Tommy Freeman and James Ramm in Dublin.

Saints opt for a six-two split amongst their replacements this weekend; naming the likes of Tom West, Elliot Millar Mills, Tom Lockett and Chunya Munga to enter the action in the forwards, while Tom James – who is set to bring up a century of appearances in Black, Green and Gold – and Tom Seabrook provide backs cover at the Aviva Stadium.

NORTHAMPTON v Leinster:

15 James Ramm; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Fraser Dingwall (c), 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Tom Litchfield; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Trevor Davison, 4 Temo Mayanavanua, 5 Alex Coles, 6 Josh Kemeny,7 Henry Pollock, 8 Juarno Augustus. Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Tom West, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Tom Lockett, 20 Chunya Munga, 21 Angus Scott-Young, 22 Tom James, 23 Tom Seabrook.

