Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick

If history will remember the Lions’ victory in Australia as a green-tinged success story with Ireland’s fingerprints all over it then Steve Borthwick, for one, will not be overlooking England’s contribution.
Over the course of the series his side supplied 10 Test Lions, which you would imagine bodes well for when England next take the field – against the Wallabies – at home on 1 November.
Yet autumn selection for Borthwick is not quite so simple as taking those 10 en bloc and colouring in around them.
The three Englishmen in the Lions’ starting line-up in Sydney – Maro Itoje, Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman – are guaranteed starters but after that the picture starts to grow a little more blurred.
Of the Lions bench, Alex Mitchell is also nailed on to start, as are the props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart, but the position around the other three is more nuanced.
Owen Farrell we will come to a little later.
Ollie Chessum has to be involved somewhere but if George Martin has recovered from the shoulder nerve injury which ended his season early, his extra clout may well make him the preferred choice alongside Itoje.
So Chessum at No 6 then? Well maybe, but Borthwick has myriad back-row options.
If Australia have their full complement available up front, including Will Skelton and Rob Valetini, England need to be able to match their power and size.
Ben Earl, another Test bench Lion, is one of them – and he started England’s last game of the Six Nations against Wales at No 8. But after the way Tom Willis played on the Argentina tour, Borthwick has further food for thought there. Willis was magnificent against opposition who were every bit as challenging as the Wallabies.
For that mission, it may make sense for Borthwick to go with a big ball-carrying No 8 like Willis and another lineout forward at No 6 in Chessum either side of Tom Curry.
Which means no starting place for Earl.
He may well have to make do with a bench role alongside the explosive Chandler Cunningham-South, who can provide second row and No 6 cover.
That leaves no room for Henry Pollock. Or Sam Underhill. Or Ben Curry. Or Guy Pepper… England’s back row is rugby’s ultimate quart-into-a-pint-pot operation.
The other logjam area where the Lions tour has only served to muddy the waters is at No 10.
The 10th English Test Lion from the 2025 series was Marcus Smith. He ended the First Test at stand-off for the Lions, having come off the bench to replace Finn Russell. By virtue of his versatility he, temporarily at least, put himself ahead of Fin Smith, who became a somewhat forgotten figure Down Under.
With the way George Ford directed the England side in their series victory against the Pumas, does Fin Smith even make the 23 for the autumn?
If he doesn’t, that would represent a spectacular fall from grace for a player who, in his last sighting in white, had the England attack firing.
But Fin Smith’s half-back partnership with Mitchell, alongside another Saint in Fraser Dingwall, worked well for the national side at the back end of the Six Nations.
There would seem to be a very good case for Borthwick to continue with the harmony provided by the Northampton trio.
The other twist on that though is that Seb Atkinson had a great start to his England Test career in Argentina in Dingwall’s injury-enforced absence. He is the man in possession.
Decisions, decisions…
The eternal debate around the No 12 shirt brings us back to Farrell.
Back in international rugby again, he would offer a truckload of experience, a ferocious drive and priceless leadership should he decide to make himself available for England once more.
Whether he will want to is a question in itself, of course. He may judge it simply too much hassle given his reappearance on the international scene in Lions colours – particularly as a Test Lion – stirred up the hornet’s nest which seems to surround him again.
Farrell may elevate his game again back at Saracens at the start of next season and that may lead Borthwick to reappraise his involvement, but the England head coach needs to apply the long lens here.
At least the nepotism stick could not be used to beat him with, if Borthwick was the one calling him up.
But although he kept his head above water with the Lions – which was quite an achievement given he had played so little rugby all season – there wasn’t enough from Farrell to make an unanswerable case to be part of the England side again, even if he wanted that.
Farrell will be 36 by the time of the next World Cup – too long in the tooth surely to be part of England’s thinking.
The same applies to Jamie George, who will turn 37 during the course of the tournament.
George was superb against the Pumas in the First Test before his Lions call-up took him out of the Second Test, but time beats every player in the end. Logic dictates that George is unlikely to still be operating at that level at the 2027 World Cup.
It would be a particularly tough call to move on from the durable Saracen, particularly as Theo Dan has still to convince totally at Test level, but if he is ever to do so he needs to be given the opportunity.
With their know-how, Ford and Daly could be the perfect Test match closers for the England coach.
There is no benefit to be gained from jettisoning experience simply for the sake of it, of course. In Ford and Elliot Daly, Borthwick has two 30-somethings who played some of their best rugby this summer. If Daly had not had the misfortune to break his forearm, he could well have been a Test Lion again in Australia.
It is a fine line but, at 32 they should both just about have another couple of years in them. With their know-how, they could be the perfect Test match closers for the England coach.
Borthwick has a lot to consider. The Six Nations, the Americas tour and the Lions all need to be thrown into the pot.
But with one eye on the Wallabies, the opposition, and another on Australia, the 2027 World Cup hosts, this is what England may well look like in the opening game of the autumn.
Possible England team v Australia (1 Nov, 2025): Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Lawrence, Dingwall, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Chessum, T Curry, T Willis. Replacements: Dan, Baxter, Heyes, Cunningham-South, Earl, Van Poortvliet, Ford, Daly.
England need to look not just at the next World Cup but also the one after next. Putting Ford ahead of Fin Smith means you have to start again after the next World Cup. Ford on the bench almost certainly and Farrell shouldn't even be in the conversation ( where was this much vaunted leadership in the last test…. and add yet another no arms tackle that got missed)
I would go off piste. There is not enough incision in the backs and we need players with pace and passing ability. This would improve anyway if we could get much faster ball from the forwards and a really quick scrum half. At the moment the backs are back pedalling.
Also let’s have the ball moved and off loaded amongst the forwards and stop this direct charging straight into the opposition, going to ground and turning over the ball. My team.
Genge
Cowan Dickie
Stuart
Itoje
Martin
Chessum
Tom Curry
Pollock
Randall
M Smith
Freeman
Atkinson
Murley
Radwan
Furbank.
I think Fin Smith moves the ball much earlier and creates more space so personally I would pick Mitchell & F Smith together (who were good in the Six Nations).
For pace and movement, I think M’asi-White is the one to watch this season. He has a great final 3 months to the season, so if he picks up where he left off (and avoids injury), he could be the surprise at 12 (but Atkinson also did very well in Argentina).
I was hopeful Joe Marchant would come back to the Premiership, who would also be a welcome addition at 13 as understudy to Lawrence (when/if he comes back).
I would then play Freeman & IF-W on the wings (which is likely) but I would also be tempted to play either Hendy or Carpenter at 15, which adds a lot more pace to our backline.
Only thing for sure is this is not the style of Steve Borthwick, so wouldn’t be surprised to see Mitchell, Ford, Freeman, Farrell, Slade, IF-W, Steward as his AI backline combo, with M Smith & Daly coming off the bench.
The issue is.
Do England build for the future or stick with old players at the end of their career.
The press have been talking about rugby nurturing their star players .
Even Borthwick said of the need to have superstars on the pitch.
Very disingenuous as it is he who has dropped Englands star player and replaced with a steadier , boring one.
The best top teams replace jaded players before it’s too late and England are in danger of that if they stick with ones who will not be around come the next world cup .
If players made the lions then they come back in . Shame on the one who didn’t but they played at a higher level than the USA and would no doubt have shone even brighter than those who apparently played so well against them .Tom willis should be in though
Did F Smith enhance his credentials with the lions .
Perhaps not But it would have been a great experience for the next tour
Marcus did exactly what was asked of him and was full of energy when he came on .
It would be shortsighted not to have both in the squad .
Sadly I fear Sam Underhill will be squeezed out by England as they are forced to give games to Pollock & Pepper, so they are ready for RWC. Nice problem to have but doesn’t make it easy.
You might be right, but we might see the 7s trying to specialise in different positions going forward so more of them can get in the team. I’ve thought for a while that Pollock’s best position will turn out to be 8, and he might even end up as an 8/12 hybrid. Meanwhile either Underhill or Pepper might have to specialise as a 6 in order to get into the Bath team - let alone the England team.
There is next to no chance of Lawrence being fit for the Autumn Internationals and it’s touch and go if he will be back for the Six Nations (which will be 12 months out).
I’m an enormous fan of Lawrence’s, and really want him back at his best but I fear that’s me drinking down the hopium.
It’s his Achilles, an injury that has yet to really be ‘solved’ in the same way that ACLs have been. You’re right in so far as the 6N being the soonest he’ll be back but I doubt he’ll be the player he once was when he returns.
Therefore, expect;
1. Genge
2, Cowan Dickie
3. Stuart
4. Itoje
5. Martin
6. Ollie Chessum
7. Tom Curry
8. Tom Willis
9. Mitchell
10. F Smith
11. Freeman
12. Atkinson
13. Slade (until Lawrence returns)
14. Feyi-Waboso
15. Furbank
16. Baxter
17. George
18. Heyes
19. CC-S
20. Earl
21. JvP
22. M Smith
23 O Farrell/E Daly (it’s either or)
Ultimately, Borthwick has to make a decision between Farrell/Ford at 10 or Farrell/Slade at 12 (once Lawrence returns). One or two of the experienced heads will need to miss out from Farrell/Ford/Slade/Daly - there isn’t the room for all 4 in a matchday 23.
Its a bit early, but I think I’d go with:
15 - Daly
14 - Roebuck
13 - Northmore
12 - Atkinson
11 - Freeman
10 - Fin
9 - Mitchell
8 - T. Willis
7 - T. Curry
6 - Chessum
5 - Martin
4 - Itoje
3 - Heyes
2 - George
1 - Genge
23 - M. Smith (I don’t rate him, but he could be necessary to facilitate a 6:2, which I think Borthwick might stick with)
22 - JVP
21 - Pollock
20 - Earl
19 - Ewels
18 - Stuart
17 - Baxter
16 - Cowan-Dickie
There is no way that Finn Smith will be the starting 10 if Ford is fit. Ford has been so good over the summerAlso, the number 12 is now Seb Atkinson's. Dingwall's time will come again; I think Atkinson will bring more to the team with his all-action displays.
The Team will be:
15 - Steward (Much improved distribution and work rate in the Argie games)
14 - FWB
13 - Freeman
12 - S. Atkinson
11 - Roebuck
10 - Ford
9 - Mitchell
8 - Willis / Pollock
7 - T Curry (If he can stay fit) / B. Curry / Pepper
6 - Chessum
5 - Martin
4 - Itoje (C)
3 - Stuart
2 - George or Langdon
1 - Baxter (Genge off the bench)
Not even mentioning Earl anywhere in your /// is criminal!
Freeman at 13 will not happen either. We have centres. We don’t need our most effective winger to go there.
Tbh I don't think Ollie Lawrence will be fit for an international match by November so he is unlikely to figure. In the summer Atkinson looked good at 12 so I think Dingwall may have his work cut out, but agree with your assessment of the chances of Martin, Chessum and Willis all starting. If the Wallabies kick on from their performance in Sydney and keep Skelton, Valentini etc fit then England cannot afford to be underpowered. As for the choices at 10, I'm not sure having Farrell in the squad would really bring that much, I guess Fin Smith probably has just enough credit in the bank to hold on as the starter although he was underwhelming for the Lions. Marcus Smith's game has suffered from some daft idea that he is a fullback. I think he needs to play regularly at 10 for his club to re-establish his confidence.
I don’t see Borthers going back to an orthodox back row Neil. He’ll stick with the three sevens as per the 6N with Tom Willis on the bench. As long as the lineout is stable it is a real point of diff for England, along with the 6/2 split.
It doesn’t work against the power teams and we will be exposed against SA & NZ next season. I think Andy Farrell planned to use 2 x 7’s with the Lions and suddenly realised they needed more height at the line out and power at the breakdown.