Zebre remain unbeaten in URC after pipping Lions in Parma thriller

A converted try from Matteo Nocera handed Zebre a nail-biting 22-20 win over Lions in the dying seconds of a URC thriller in Parma.

The South African side battled back from 12-3 down at half-time to take a 20-15 lead deep in the second half, only for the hosts to land a stunning blow as Nocera forced his way over in the 79th minute.

With scores tied, substitute Martin Roger Farias slotted the conversion nervelessly to seal a second win in as many games for the Italian team.

Zebre went in front through Staville’s 14th-minute touchdown and crossed again when Tommaso Di Bartolomeo finished off a powerful rolling maul, Giacomo converting the second after missing with his first shot at goal.

Samuele Locatelli’s yellow card brought the Lions back in and they scored twice in five minutes through SJ Kotze and Eduan Keyter. Chris Smith failed to add the extras on both occasions but it was still enough for a 12-13 turnaround.

A Farias penalty flipped the lead again but Morne Brandon’s well-worked try and a successful kick from Lubabalo Dobela nudged the visitors back in front, only for Zebre to come again as Nocera crashed through, leaving Farias to complete a stirring finish.