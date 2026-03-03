'World-class' collision king Sam Underhill signs new Bath deal

Sam Underhill has extended his stay at Bath for two more seasons after signing a new deal with the Gallagher PREM champions.

The England flanker, known for his tackling ability and defensive power, has been with the club since 2017 and has made 117 appearances.

Making his professional debut at the age of 18, Underhill spent time at both Gloucester and Ospreys before heading to The Rec.

“Bath has very much become home for me, my wife and our son. It’s a brilliant club, and city, full of wonderful people,” said Underhill.

“I feel incredibly grateful to be able to continue my journey here and look forward to what the future holds for us.”

The 29-year-old has now put pen to paper on a new deal until 2028 with the club, to surpass what will be a decade spent in Bath colours.

Head of Rugby, Johann van Graan, said: “Sam is a world-class player and renowned all over the world for his collisions in contact.

“But at our club he is a very important part of our journey both on and off the field. We are excited that Sam is continuing his journey with us.”

News of Underhill’s re-signing vomes a day after it was revealed fellow back-rower Ethan Staddon was moving to Bristol at the end of the season.