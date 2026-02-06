'We're going to do exciting things': Test sets high expectations for SVNS 2

Zack Test’s USA Men’s Eagles Sevens are ready to step out of the shadows into the light at HSBC SVNS 2.

On Wednesday the 38-year-old head coach unveiled his 12-player squad that will compete in Kenya next week.

The side will play further legs in Montevideo and São Paulo before the top four teams progress to the HSBC SVNS World Championship events.

After months of preparation and instilling the characteristics he wants to see in his team, Test is looking to see all their training into action.

“We’ve been working in the shadows,” Test said. “That’s where all the good work is – it gets done is in the shadows.

“I’m really proud of the boys for all the work that we’ve put in and the connection that we’ve built here. It’s a truly a special team and we’re going to do some exciting things.

“We’re just going to go out there and put on a performance that we and you guys can be proud of and continue to represent the jersey and push the jersey forward.”

Last month the USA Men’s Eagles Sevens travelled to Fiji and took part in Coral Coast 7s.

A first hit out in anger since the team lost HSBC SVNS Series status at the end of last season, it was a good opportunity to test themselves alongside talent from across the globe.

Every player selected for Kenya took part in the Fiji tournament and will be captained by the vastly experienced Stephen Tomasin.

“I plan for everything,” Test said. “That’s why we went to Fiji, it’s going to be a similar environment. A lot of unknowns.

“We go back to just worrying about us, our process, how we do our things day in, day out, moment by moment. If you focus on that, then the outcomes take care of itself.

“That’s the approach that we take every day. We just have to plan for every contingency and so whenever it comes that, we are able to respond in the way that we need to.

“I think we’ve done a fantastic job building through Fiji, that’s now prepared us for Kenya.”