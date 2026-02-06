Northern Edition
Six Nations

Ireland set to drop to four-year low in World Rankings

Paris , France - 5 February 2026; Dan Sheehan of Ireland during the Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Unless Wales pull off the greatest upset in Guinness Men’s Six Nations history and beat England by a record margin at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, Ireland will finish the weekend in their lowest ranking position for nearly four years.

Thursday night’s humbling 36-14 defeat to reigning Six Nations champions France has led to Ireland’s rating falling from 87.97 points to 86.81 points.

With the rankings calculated by a points exchange system, France gained the same number of points that Ireland lost, which gives them a new rating of 88.40 points.

Les Bleus and Ireland have traded places as a result of the points swing, and are now fourth and fifth in the rankings, respectively, as things stand.

Ireland were last ranked as low as fifth in March 2022, and will only be spared that fate if Wales come away from Twickenham with a handsome victory in the bag.

A Wales win by 16 points or more would send France up to third in the rankings for the first time since the pool stages of the 2023 World Cup, keep Ireland in fourth, and demote England to fifth.

None of these outcomes will be affected by the result of the match between Italy and Scotland, which kicks off in Rome immediately before England play Wales.

Caelan Doris alludes to maybe the one silver lining after France flop

Caelan Doris pointed to Ireland's bench as a rare positive to cling to after Thursday night's 36-14 defeat to France at the Stade de France...

