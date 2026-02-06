Northern Edition
Six Nations

Caelan Doris alludes to maybe the one silver lining after France flop

By Ian Cameron at Stade de France, Paris
Caelan Doris of Ireland with Dan Sheehan, left, after the Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Caelan Doris pointed to Ireland’s bench as a rare positive to cling to after Thursday night’s 36-14 defeat to France at the Stade de France, with the replacements effectively pulling off a damage limitation exercise in the second forty.

Ireland were 22-0 down at the break and trailed 29-0 early in the second half before the bench provided late momentum.

With France in complete control and Ireland staring down the barrel of a hiding, the replacements changed the mood. Nick Timoney’s try finally put points on the board for Ireland and, three minutes later, Michael Milne powered over for his first international try.

VIDEO

Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham tightened things up, while James Ryan, Jack Conan and Jack Crowley added stability and intent as Ireland produced their best spell in the final quarter, even if it never looked like a comeback was on the cards.

“I think the bench made a good impact,” Doris said. “Faz [Andy Farrell] alluded to it there, there was some good resolve in the second half, but we don’t want to be a team that’s chasing, you know what I mean? We left ourselves too big a mountain to climb.

“That’s down to, I guess, some passiveness in D, not being connected, not being present on occasions. Allowing them to flourish… keeping the ball alive in attack.”

Doris said Andy Farrell set the tone in the dressing room afterwards, with focus quickly switching to next week’s trip to Italy.

“It was Faz who mainly spoke about coming back into work with an intention,” he said. “It doesn’t start at zero. Some good lessons learned in that. There was a lot of good stuff in the prep. We’re going to have to have a deep dive into how we can make that better, but there’s a lot of good stuff in it as well.”

It was a dark night for Ireland statistically, not least from a defensive point, with the visitors missing close to one in three tackle attempts.

Comments

7 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

The silver lining is they now know they have a big improvement to make, which Italy then England will experience.

E
Eric Elwood 4 days ago

Its tricky though. What team plays against Italy? There is a lot of improvement needed which a match against Italy might provide, but which might be attritional before the England match. Also the lads in the XV togging out tonight have been more or less told that a stand out performance tonight may well see them in the squad for Italy.

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

When your opponents have secured their bonus point win you must assume any comeback is due to a lull. France are known for it.

B
BE 5 days ago

A bit like saying “at least we saved on celebratory drinks”

