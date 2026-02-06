Great Britain look for 'step up in performances' in Perth

Great Britain are looking for a “step up in performances” this weekend as the HSBC SVNS Series rolls into Perth.

Last weekend in Singapore both Great Britain teams failed to pick up a win. Ahead of the fourth stop of the season, both teams are at the foot of the overall Series standings.

In the men’s side there has been a single change. Ollie Dawkins is set to earn his first appearance on the Series after replacing Luca Bardelli, who sustained an injury last time out.

The women’s squad contains no changes, as both Katie Shillaker and Chantelle Mielle co-captain the side again.

Ciaran Beattie, Great Britain 7s Director of Rugby, said:” Success for us comes from taking a step forward, we’re definitely aiming to see some results, especially for the men where we’ve been just inches away in so many of our games. A step up in performances is always something we’re looking for.”

This weekend in Perth, Great Britain’s women have been named in Pool A with Australia, Canada and France. Great Britain’s men have been named in Pool B with France, New Zealand and Australia.

Beattie added: “For the women, there’s a clear dominance from Australia and New Zealand so getting to go against those squads again is a real learning experience, it’s fantastic to get to come up against teams like them.”

Great Britain Sevens Women’s squad

1. Millie Hyett

3. Jenny Hesketh

6. Evelyn Clarke

8. Molly Luthayi

10. Katie Shillaker (cc)

11. Abigail Pritchard

15. Courtney Greenway

17. Chantelle Miell (cc)

19. Jojo Vosakiwaiwai

27. Georgie Lingham

55. Joia Bennett

77. Eloise Hayward

97. Joy Okechukwu

Great Britain Sevens Men’s squad

1. Ross McKnight

3. Finlay Callaghan

4. Roan Frostwick

5. Marcus Kershaw

6. Matt Davidson

10. Brent Jackson

11. Fin Lloyd Gilmour

15. Tom Burton

21. Callum Woolley

22. Ollie Dawkins

23. Josh Radcliffe

24. Charlton Kerr (c)

44. Sunni Jardine

