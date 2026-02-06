Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Saturday
00:05
Saturday
02:35
Saturday
06:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
U20
Sevens

Great Britain look for 'step up in performances' in Perth

SINGAPORE - February 1: Australia over Great Britain 26–19 in a men's 5th-Place Semifinal match at the 2026 HSBC SVNS Singapore at National Stadium on February 1, 2026 in Singapore. (Photo by Zach Franzen / World Rugby)

Great Britain are looking for a “step up in performances” this weekend as the HSBC SVNS Series rolls into Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend in Singapore both Great Britain teams failed to pick up a win. Ahead of the fourth stop of the season, both teams are at the foot of the overall Series standings.

In the men’s side there has been a single change. Ollie Dawkins is set to earn his first appearance on the Series after replacing Luca Bardelli, who sustained an injury last time out.

VIDEO

The women’s squad contains no changes, as both Katie Shillaker and Chantelle Mielle co-captain the side again.

Ciaran Beattie, Great Britain 7s Director of Rugby, said:” Success for us comes from taking a step forward, we’re definitely aiming to see some results, especially for the men where we’ve been just inches away in so many of our games. A step up in performances is always something we’re looking for.”

This weekend in Perth, Great Britain’s women have been named in Pool A with Australia, Canada and France. Great Britain’s men have been named in Pool B with France, New Zealand and Australia.

Beattie added: “For the women, there’s a clear dominance from Australia and New Zealand so getting to go against those squads again is a real learning experience, it’s fantastic to get to come up against teams like them.”

Great Britain Sevens Women’s squad

1. Millie Hyett
3. Jenny Hesketh
6. Evelyn Clarke
8. Molly Luthayi
10. Katie Shillaker (cc)
11. Abigail Pritchard
15. Courtney Greenway
17. Chantelle Miell (cc)
19. Jojo Vosakiwaiwai
27. Georgie Lingham
55. Joia Bennett
77. Eloise Hayward
97. Joy Okechukwu

Great Britain Sevens Men’s squad

1. Ross McKnight
3. Finlay Callaghan
4. Roan Frostwick
5. Marcus Kershaw
6. Matt Davidson
10. Brent Jackson
11. Fin Lloyd Gilmour
15. Tom Burton
21. Callum Woolley
22. Ollie Dawkins
23. Josh Radcliffe
24. Charlton Kerr (c)
44. Sunni Jardine

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

OPINION

Double Leinster centurion Luke McGrath holds talks with Top 14 club

'We need to be more aggressive': Snyman sets tone for Perth

England rocked by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso injury blow

BREAKING


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

5
2

'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

12
3

Bath's rivals set to swoop for young flanker Ethan Staddon

4

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

5

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
6

5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

6
7

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Wales brace themselves for French invasion knowing they simply have to do better

The French juggernaut will roll into Cardiff hellbent and demolishing any Welsh resistance and Steve Tandy's men must show smarts and grit

LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Dogged by Scotland's brain fades, poor results and constant Red Bull speculation, this may be do or die for the long-serving coach.

6
LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

12

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Really good post, if you were to look at the reasons for the lows, it’s a poor scrum (at this level), less post contact carry metres that other teams and they also have a less used bench (confirmed by the helpful BBC graphic this week).

If you were to look at Gregor’s skill sets, these are the areas that are not his strengths and is where different voices and approaches may be required.



...

6 Go to comments
B
Bjs 46 minutes ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

The Welsh pack was heavier aswel and look how that turned out….

6 Go to comments
G
Guest 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

All good sir, I’ve been checking it more often than I probably should 😅

12 Go to comments
c
cm 1 hour ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

There’s always talk about how big the English are. The Scottish pack last weekend was heavier than the English pack that played Wales. Sadly they were also cack, but, still, we shouldn’t keep repeating the fallacies.

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I think 2x RWC winners medals is all that people will remember . . . . And if he does land 3 on the trot, I am not sure that will ever be beaten.

112 Go to comments
J
JD 1 hour ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

The prospect of that happening just makes me miss Eddie Butler in comms even more. My God he would have a field day with it.

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

There is a reason why FRA have won 5 of the last 7 post Lion tour 6N’s HH.

They should have less injuries (whilst also getting their fair share at the moment) and home advantage is still a big advantage in 6N’s games.



...

112 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

So they are. This has changed in the last 24 hours. I checked the programming for the weekend on Monday and not there. Today they are.

Thanks mate



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Doc Rassie will replace Doc Craven in terms of folklore.

With a legacy that may yet span NZ (Tony), Felix and Flannery (Ireland) and a few future player turned coaches of this current generation. Going on to do good things.



...

112 Go to comments
L
LE 2 hours ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

loo E B L B R A… easy

7 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Absolutely. I really hope the France/England game decides the 6N between them.

A good final experience for both teams. And spectacle for the fans and neutral observers.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

A three-peat RWC would be some achievement for Rassie, then it will come down to how much energy and enjoyment he still gets from the day to day job, or if he wants a slightly less stressful agenda.

Either way, they will create a role that ties him in and he leaves some legacy for the next person to build from.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I rate Galthie also, very clever and not afraid to experiment.

I think it’s been an interesting period for FRA, where they have seen the rise of Toulouse on the back of their power game (which was the backbone of this team) but then the emergence and rise of Bordeaux offering a very different style.



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Not sure. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Rassie sticks around to 2035. In at least a Director of rugby role with the boks. Why not? Unless he’s moeg.

And beyond that I have no doubt he is SA Rugby CEO material. He’s a builder. I see him building for some time to come.



...

112 Go to comments
G
Guest 2 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Hi Derek, Sky are indeed showing them, the games from the w/end are on Sky Sports+ (except the Drua-Moana 3am game bizarrely)

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The NZ game was a similar issue to FRA, it was all a bit pedestrian and obvious with little emotion and fight. You knew the outcome fairly early in the contest.

Whilst they got taken apart in the scrum vs SA, I actually thought there was some signs of positivity in defence but the FRA game was a step backwards and raised similar questions regarding depth.



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Remember in 2021 and 2022 - when the boks were on 60% win ratios - they were widely written off as luck WC winners, widely written off.

After that French game - I could t help but feel that we didn’t see what France’s plans were for this 6N. Perhaps I rate Galthie too highly, but I think he’s strategic and perhaps the game wasn’t worth winning if it meant giving too much away before their 6N campaign.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PB 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I raise you the podcast of Mollony, Kearny and Horgan, you can also go listen to BoD, and then come back. I don’t need to learn anything.

Seems what Irish fans need to learn, is that they can’t keep dreaming of the 2022 era. Boks are constantly evolving, constantly seeking new talent.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I guess it raises the interesting question of who replaces Rassie when he eventually trades in the tracksuit and takes a roll upstairs?

Do you think it’s Nienaber or JvG or do they back the young horses and go for Duane V and maintain the current trend in the set up.



...

112 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Nobody has blamed Nienaber. Many online saffers are completely thin skinned for doing so.

Watch Ian Madigans podcast about the issues affecting Ireland. Then come back. Youll learn something



...

112 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT