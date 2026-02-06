Great Britain look for 'step up in performances' in Perth
Great Britain are looking for a “step up in performances” this weekend as the HSBC SVNS Series rolls into Perth.
Last weekend in Singapore both Great Britain teams failed to pick up a win. Ahead of the fourth stop of the season, both teams are at the foot of the overall Series standings.
In the men’s side there has been a single change. Ollie Dawkins is set to earn his first appearance on the Series after replacing Luca Bardelli, who sustained an injury last time out.
The women’s squad contains no changes, as both Katie Shillaker and Chantelle Mielle co-captain the side again.
Ciaran Beattie, Great Britain 7s Director of Rugby, said:” Success for us comes from taking a step forward, we’re definitely aiming to see some results, especially for the men where we’ve been just inches away in so many of our games. A step up in performances is always something we’re looking for.”
This weekend in Perth, Great Britain’s women have been named in Pool A with Australia, Canada and France. Great Britain’s men have been named in Pool B with France, New Zealand and Australia.
Beattie added: “For the women, there’s a clear dominance from Australia and New Zealand so getting to go against those squads again is a real learning experience, it’s fantastic to get to come up against teams like them.”
Great Britain Sevens Women’s squad
1. Millie Hyett
3. Jenny Hesketh
6. Evelyn Clarke
8. Molly Luthayi
10. Katie Shillaker (cc)
11. Abigail Pritchard
15. Courtney Greenway
17. Chantelle Miell (cc)
19. Jojo Vosakiwaiwai
27. Georgie Lingham
55. Joia Bennett
77. Eloise Hayward
97. Joy Okechukwu
Great Britain Sevens Men’s squad
1. Ross McKnight
3. Finlay Callaghan
4. Roan Frostwick
5. Marcus Kershaw
6. Matt Davidson
10. Brent Jackson
11. Fin Lloyd Gilmour
15. Tom Burton
21. Callum Woolley
22. Ollie Dawkins
23. Josh Radcliffe
24. Charlton Kerr (c)
44. Sunni Jardine
