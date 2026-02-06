'We need to be more aggressive': Snyman sets tone for Perth

Blitzboks head coach Philip Snyman has called on his side to be more aggressive this weekend as the HSBC SVNS Series comes to Perth.

Last weekend in Singapore, Snyman watched as his side placed fourth overall at the National Stadium.

A stark contrast to his team’s title charge a month prior on home soil in Cape Town, the 38-year-old wants to see more from his side on the HBF Park turf this weekend.

“We need to be a bit more aggressive, especially if we play against the bigger opponents,” Snyman said.

“It does come down to our own efforts though. We can do the homework on our opponents and plan accordingly, but it always boils down to our own effort and how well we execute and that will be the focus for the weekend.”

For this weekend’s tournament, Snymn has handed a debut to Renaldo Young. He replaces fellow young gun Nabo Sokoyi in the squad.

Dual-contracted with the Boland Kavaliers, Young was one of two uncapped players selected for this pair of tournaments. Luan Giliomee was the second player, but made his competitive debut for the Blitzboks last weekend.

This weekend the side have been named in Pool A with Spain, Argentina and Fiji. In Fiji, South Africa will play last weekend’s champion and current overall leaders in the men’s Series.

Currently placed third in the Series standings, Snyman does not underestimate the challenge his side will face, especially against other teams with their own points to prove.

“We had three different winners in the three tournaments played so far, which gives you an idea of how competitive the Series is.

“Every match is literally a knock-out and all eight teams can win a tournament. Spain would like to bounce back, Argentina would like to bounce back and so do we, while Fiji is right at the top after their win, so it is going to be tight.”

