'We need to be more aggressive': Snyman sets tone for Perth

South Africa head coach Philip Snyman speaks to the team after the cup final win over Argentina on day two of the Emirates Dubai 7s at the Sevens Stadium on 3 December, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Blitzboks head coach Philip Snyman has called on his side to be more aggressive this weekend as the HSBC SVNS Series comes to Perth.

Last weekend in Singapore, Snyman watched as his side placed fourth overall at the National Stadium.

A stark contrast to his team’s title charge a month prior on home soil in Cape Town, the 38-year-old wants to see more from his side on the HBF Park turf this weekend.

“We need to be a bit more aggressive, especially if we play against the bigger opponents,” Snyman said.

“It does come down to our own efforts though. We can do the homework on our opponents and plan accordingly, but it always boils down to our own effort and how well we execute and that will be the focus for the weekend.”

For this weekend’s tournament, Snymn has handed a debut to Renaldo Young. He replaces fellow young gun Nabo Sokoyi in the squad.

Dual-contracted with the Boland Kavaliers, Young was one of two uncapped players selected for this pair of tournaments. Luan Giliomee was the second player, but made his competitive debut for the Blitzboks last weekend.

This weekend the side have been named in Pool A with Spain, Argentina and Fiji. In Fiji, South Africa will play last weekend’s champion and current overall leaders in the men’s Series.

Currently placed third in the Series standings, Snyman does not underestimate the challenge his side will face, especially against other teams with their own points to prove.

“We had three different winners in the three tournaments played so far, which gives you an idea of how competitive the Series is.

“Every match is literally a knock-out and all eight teams can win a tournament. Spain would like to bounce back, Argentina would like to bounce back and so do we, while Fiji is right at the top after their win, so it is going to be tight.”

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Dogged by Scotland's brain fades, poor results and constant Red Bull speculation, this may be do or die for the long-serving coach.

4
LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

12
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cm 17 minutes ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

There’s always talk about how big the English are. The Scottish pack last weekend was heavier than the English pack that played Wales. Sadly they were also cack, but, still, we shouldn’t keep repeating the fallacies.

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I think 2x RWC winners medals is all that people will remember . . . . And if he does land 3 on the trot, I am not sure that will ever be beaten.

112 Go to comments
J
JD 27 minutes ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

The prospect of that happening just makes me miss Eddie Butler in comms even more. My God he would have a field day with it.

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

There is a reason why FRA have won 5 of the last 7 post Lion tour 6N’s HH.

They should have less injuries (whilst also getting their fair share at the moment) and home advantage is still a big advantage in 6N’s games.



...

112 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 29 minutes ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

So they are. This has changed in the last 24 hours. I checked the programming for the weekend on Monday and not there. Today they are.

Thanks mate



...

11 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 45 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Doc Rassie will replace Doc Craven in terms of folklore.

With a legacy that may yet span NZ (Tony), Felix and Flannery (Ireland) and a few future player turned coaches of this current generation. Going on to do good things.



...

112 Go to comments
L
LE 48 minutes ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

loo E B L B R A… easy

7 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 49 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Absolutely. I really hope the France/England game decides the 6N between them.

A good final experience for both teams. And spectacle for the fans and neutral observers.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 49 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

A three-peat RWC would be some achievement for Rassie, then it will come down to how much energy and enjoyment he still gets from the day to day job, or if he wants a slightly less stressful agenda.

Either way, they will create a role that ties him in and he leaves some legacy for the next person to build from.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 54 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I rate Galthie also, very clever and not afraid to experiment.

I think it’s been an interesting period for FRA, where they have seen the rise of Toulouse on the back of their power game (which was the backbone of this team) but then the emergence and rise of Bordeaux offering a very different style.



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 57 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Not sure. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Rassie sticks around to 2035. In at least a Director of rugby role with the boks. Why not? Unless he’s moeg.

And beyond that I have no doubt he is SA Rugby CEO material. He’s a builder. I see him building for some time to come.



...

112 Go to comments
G
Guest 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Hi Derek, Sky are indeed showing them, the games from the w/end are on Sky Sports+ (except the Drua-Moana 3am game bizarrely)

11 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The NZ game was a similar issue to FRA, it was all a bit pedestrian and obvious with little emotion and fight. You knew the outcome fairly early in the contest.

Whilst they got taken apart in the scrum vs SA, I actually thought there was some signs of positivity in defence but the FRA game was a step backwards and raised similar questions regarding depth.



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Remember in 2021 and 2022 - when the boks were on 60% win ratios - they were widely written off as luck WC winners, widely written off.

After that French game - I could t help but feel that we didn’t see what France’s plans were for this 6N. Perhaps I rate Galthie too highly, but I think he’s strategic and perhaps the game wasn’t worth winning if it meant giving too much away before their 6N campaign.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I raise you the podcast of Mollony, Kearny and Horgan, you can also go listen to BoD, and then come back. I don’t need to learn anything.

Seems what Irish fans need to learn, is that they can’t keep dreaming of the 2022 era. Boks are constantly evolving, constantly seeking new talent.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I guess it raises the interesting question of who replaces Rassie when he eventually trades in the tracksuit and takes a roll upstairs?

Do you think it’s Nienaber or JvG or do they back the young horses and go for Duane V and maintain the current trend in the set up.



...

112 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Nobody has blamed Nienaber. Many online saffers are completely thin skinned for doing so.

Watch Ian Madigans podcast about the issues affecting Ireland. Then come back. Youll learn something



...

112 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

If Galthie picks Fabien Brau Boirie and Louis Bielle Barrey in same time, he should, at least, write an apology letter to english speaking médias…

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I have to admit HH, I thought that 2019 team would take some beating and I think the rugby world only started to appreciate how good they were after RWC 2019 (rather than before it).

. . . . But this 2025 version looks a better team on both sides of the ball . . . and I also think the 2026 team will be even stronger (from the bench).



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Who hasn’t shown them?

It’s as if games against SA and NZ haven’t helped their preparation for this 6 Nations AT ALL!



...

112 Go to comments
Close
