Rob Baxter's promise to Ethan Roots seems to be coming true

Rob Baxter admits that it’s one of his ambitions to get Ethan Roots back into Steve Borthwick’s EPS squad, and tonight at Thomond Park he takes another step closer, skippering England A for the second time in three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Exeter Chiefs flanker won four caps during the 2024 Six Nations, but a collapse in form by the Devon outfit last season has cost him his place in Borthwick’s squad.

However, England A head coach Mark Mapletoft named him as captain to face Ireland XV at Thomond Park after asking him to lead the side against an All Blacks XV at The Rec in November.

VIDEO

Borthwick uses the A side as a stepping stone into his squad, and Baxter said he asked Roots, who became the first Chiefs player to sign a new contract this season, to trust him when he lost his place.

“I remember saying to him when he dropped out of the EPS squad to just trust me and that I would do everything I could to try and get him into a squad and a team that was competitive at the right end of the league,” said Baxter.

“I said one of my ambitions would be to get him back into the EPS squad, and I mean that. I think that with us playing better, it allows him to play better.

“If we can be really competitive with the remainder of this season, you know, there’s no reason why we can’t have a few more guys kind of either back in the EPS squad or challenging to be in the EPS squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter told RugbyPass that he isn’t surprised that Mapletoft has named him captain and is confident that he will play for England the way he has played for the Chiefs this season.

“He’s growing as a leader all the time with our group. He’s obviously been involved with England A before and is a good trainer.

“He’s a good motivator. He’s a guy who can get on with things very early in the training week. That’s very important, especially in groups that pull together with short notice.

“I think the key for Ethan will be to play for England A like he plays for us. He almost tries too hard at times, and I know that sounds a bit odd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But trying too hard means you’re never quite on the ball and you’re never quite opposite the ball. You’re always on the move, trying to get to the next thing or do the right thing.

“And actually, you end up kind of caught in that No-Man’s Land, where you’re doing a lot of work for other people, and they end up being on the ball or they end up, you know, opposite the ball to make tackles.

“Hopefully he can just settle down, just take his Exeter form into the England A game,” added Baxter.