The Henry Arundell England sub-plot set to play out this weekend

England host Wales at Allianz Stadium on Saturday with the rivals possessing different outlooks as they launch their Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into the fixture.

England on a roll

For the first time in the Steve Borthwick era, excitement is bubbling around England’s Six Nations prospects. An 11-Test winning run reflects a team that is playing with confidence and that has learned how to win following a 2024 riddled with near misses.

Bookmakers view them as second favourites behind France to clinch their first title since 2020, pointing to a seismic showdown between the heavyweights in Paris on March 14.

Twickenham to show its appreciation for Itoje

Maro Itoje has played every minute of the last 30 Six Nations matches dating back to 2020 but on Saturday he is in the unusual position of starting on the bench.

It was a decision made after he missed some of England’s training camp in Girona to attend the funeral of his mother, and Jamie George will lead the team until he steps on to the field. Borthwick expects his talisman to be greeted with a “big roar” by Twickenham when he is brought on as part of British and Irish Lions-stacked “Bomb Squad”.

Arundell’s key audition

An important afternoon awaits Henry Arundell, who has been given a precious opportunity to prove he is a genuine option as a starting wing and not an X-factor player more suited to providing game-changing moments off the bench. Since returning from Racing 92, a move that put his international ambitions on hold, he has worked on his defence and aerial ability with the aim of rounding his game. With Wales expected to launch a barrage of kicks, Arundell’s improvement in the air will certainly be tested as he makes his first start since the 2023 World Cup.

Can Wales land with “free swing”?

The extent of Wales’ current malaise is reflected in odds as short as 1/66 for England to register a fifth successive victory in Six Nations meetings between the rivals. Steve Tandy’s team have not won in the Championship since 2023 and their most recent memory is a 73-0 drubbing by South Africa in Cardiff, so all the signs point to an emphatic home win.

George is refusing to write them off, insisting they have a “free swing”, but upsetting an England side unafraid to play with a swagger would rock Twickenham to its foundations.

The Welsh duo offering hope

While the visiting pack, who are missing their elite flanker Jac Morgan, will be up against it in the set-piece and in the gainline battle, they field some lethal threats in attack.

Louis Rees-Zammit has still to prove he is a Test full-back, but it means he will be presented with counter-attacking opportunities to use his speed and improved tackle-busting power to return England kicks with interest. And in Tomos Williams, Wales possess one of rugby’s classiest scrum-halves with a running game to cause endless problems.

