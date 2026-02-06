'Our success comes down to consistency': Test names Eagles squad for SVNS 2

Zack Test has impressed the need for his USA Men’s Eagles Sevens side to be consistent ahead of HSBC SVNS 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week the 36-year-old named the 12 player squad that will travel to Nairobi. The team will be captained by experienced campaigner Stephen Tomasin.

They will play Belgium, Uruguay, Canada, Germany and Kenya across two days at Nyayo National Stadium.

VIDEO

Every member of the squad travelling to Africa took part in the squad’s recent trip to Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s, where they competed against a plethora of experienced international talent.

“Fiji gave us real clarity.” Test said. “When we get our details right, we’re lethal on both sides of the ball; that part is not in question. What the trip reinforced is that our success comes down to consistency: moment to moment, decision to decision, and game to game.

“When our discipline, work ethic, and standards show up repeatedly, we control matches. Fiji wasn’t about results for us, it was about understanding exactly what it takes to perform at a world-class level every time.

“Our objective this season is to perform in a way that earns us the right to return to SVNS 1. That means living our standards every day: discipline, work ethic, and consistency and turning our process into performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we get our details right, we’re lethal on both sides of the ball. Our focus isn’t chasing outcomes; it’s building repeatable performances that show up moment to moment and game to game.

“If we do that in Kenya, the results will take care of themselves.”

USA Men’s Eagles squad for SVNS 2

1 Aaron Cummings

2 Ben Broselle

3 Orrin Bizer

4 Adam Channel

5 Will Chevalier

6 David Still III

9 Stephen Tomasin (c)

12 Lucas Lacamp

13 Jack Wendling

20 Jake Broselle

25 Pita Vi

27 Marcus Tupuola