Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Saturday
00:05
Saturday
02:35
Saturday
06:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

Shaun Edwards calls France's dominance over Ireland 'very, very unusual'

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 05: Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France celebrates as he runs in to score his team's first try during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on February 05, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Shaun Edwards appeared taken aback by the dominance his France outfit achieved in periods of their Six Nations-opening win over Ireland in Paris, labelling the trends of the game “very unusual” shortly after the final whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards reacted to his team’s win by saying France flipped the script on Andy Farrell’s side, beating Ireland at their own game for large periods in the contest.

The defence coach was full of praise for his team’s attack, particularly in the first half, when France ran out to a 22-0 lead, which was extended to 29-0 in the second half before Ireland found their feet in the contest and got some points on the board.

VIDEO

“There was (some scintillating rugby played). I thought our attack in the first half was fantastic,” Edwards said on the match broadcast.

“Something Ireland normally does is they dominate possession, they dominate territory. But we did it to them, which was very, very unusual.”

Edwards credited France’s big men in the pack for getting the team on the front foot and putting Ireland under the pump.

“I don’t think (Ireland were lacklustre), I think it was just the quality of the attack they were having to deal with that was the problem for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve got to remember we’ve got some big, powerful units who carry the ball very, very hard. So I can totally understand why it may have looked like they were under pressure, because our attack was marvellous, I thought.”

Related

Caelan Doris rattles off grocery list of Ireland shortcomings after Six Nations opener

Ireland captain Caelan Doris wasn't short of answers for the question of where his team fell short against France in the 2026 Six Nations opener in Paris, reflecting on the loss with resounding disappointment shortly after the full-time whistle.

Read Now

France’s head coach Fabien Galthié made headlines with his Six Nations squad announcement, omitting household names like Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, and Gregory Alldritt, all controversial decisions that clearly haven’t held the team back.

Edwards was sure to stress that the omissions are not permanent, although the new talent coming through the ranks has repaid the faith shown in them.

“The older players, they can always fight their way back in,” he said. “You’ve got to remember that. They’re not gone forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the new guys came in, I told you they were fast. I told everyone before the game that they were very quick, and I think they showed that, particularly in the first half. The second half, I thought Ireland dominated, and it was much more like an Irish game where they were dominating possession and dominating territory.”

Recommended

Wallabies captain says Fiji loom as genuine Rugby World Cup threat

France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

OPINION

France player ratings vs Ireland | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

OPINION


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bath's rivals set to swoop for young flanker Ethan Staddon

2

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

3

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
4

5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

6
5

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

7
6

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

12
7

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

11 Comments
P
Pom52 4 days ago

Amazing how two coaches in 6 Nations are ex Wigan Rugby LEAGUE players. Mmmmmm

P
PB 3 days ago

Relevance?

S
Soliloquin 4 days ago

I’m really just a low-level fan and what we call a “rugbix” in France, meaning I’ve been passionate about rugby for less than 10 years now, after 30 years of football playing/following.


So my observation here might sound dumb, but tactically, I’ve always found it strange that teams who do knocks on and carrying on fighting, even though the referee has shouted it or indicated it, it seems way more worth to let the other team play a bit of that advantage and kick it, while a scrum could be way more detrimental (except if you’re SA).


And it leads me to the observation from yesterday: France has often prioritised discipline over jackals and preferred conceding a turnover than a penalty. Beirne had 3 of those, and from what I recall, giving the ball back was a smarter move for the French than letting the Irish gain territory with a penalty.

Just like SA’s defence is aggressive and will concede line breaks, but all in all, it will be worth it. A game of probabilities. And I don’t know if what France did yesterday was not part of that gambling.

J
J V 3 days ago

I have noticed the same thing in thursday’s game ! I think it’s a super good point, but it must be hard for the player to judge on the spot : sometimes the jackler is also about to foul / at the limit and resisting a bit can result in a penalty in their favor… I guess also that depending of the alertness of other players, a quick turnover can be even more dangerous than a slow penalty. But mostly I think you are right, it seems a pretty good deal to avoid giving a penalty and the occupation/possession benefits that come with it.

Your point on knock-ons also makes sense to me, but in that case I think it’s even harder to tactically “let the advantage go away” and start defending properly as soon as it’s over… Seems like a risky operation.

E
Eric Elwood 4 days ago

Lack of belief I thought in Ireland. They started OK but when they didn’t score and France did, they couldn’t get back into it.

In the first half France absolutely dominated the contestables with better catchers and more numbers around for the crumbs. All their tries bar the 5m scrum (no 2) and pen advantage (last try) came from unstructured play after kicks. Jalibert is made for the new game. Dupont brilliantly allows Jalibert to play and the little man was MOM for me again. Ireland’s contestables with one man chasing looked very 2018.


One thing England should address: The French TV directors are famous for not replaying footage which doesn’t help France. There was zero replays of the scrum try where Dupont appeared to fumble the ball (maybe it wasn’t forward but no replay forthcoming). Also, an early lineout was overruled and given to the Blues by Dickson (lead to a try), no replays were forthcoming for that one either. Something England should address as they will need as level a playing pitch as possible in what will be a difficult match.

S
SB 4 days ago

Ireland were off the pace for sure. But take nothing away from France, who were so cohesive after only a short time together. The Irish have many players playing together with Leinster but it was the French who were playing together more.

G
GrahamVF 4 days ago

Missing 35 tackles - 19 in the first half is a sign of a team whose heart is not in it. They were being driven back in contact both ways and the lack of resolve was so evident when the lightweight wing broke three tackles having been half stopped in the first and within 1m of the touch line.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

The fruits of Galthie’s labour coming through.


France will need to work on their packs conditioning by the time they reach England. Ireland clawed back points when France hit a lull in energy.


The English defence is much better and their conditioning and speed around the park is much better.

J
JPM 4 days ago

Agreed.

Some big difference with the preparation of the Autumn series which explains the result : 10 full days of preparation, intensive work on defense-discipline and high balls/contestable kicking, key players coming back from injury (Dupont, Guillard, Attissogbe,…), clear decisions on 3 “should do better” players.


Still some weaknesses: tight head props, deep energy loss linked to the replacement phase (like vs the Boks), even if bonus point is secured keep the energy and score growing.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

6
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

194

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 7 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It’s a fair comment G. I wouldn’t mind seeing all the players in a squad on the bench, a full team of 15, but limit the number of interchanges to say, 6 per game.

192 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind



When does it end and when does rugby evolve into something that is barely recognizable?

Haven’t we already passed that point HH?😁



...

192 Go to comments
C
CB 31 minutes ago
Italy inadvertently throw England a Six Nations hospital pass

It will come down to (as it always does) to who controls the gain line. Scotland need to stop the English forwards at the gain line and suck then into a war of attrition up front. If the English forwards are able to mix in the back line and punch holes then it will be game over.

3 Go to comments
P
PB 33 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Hmmm think somehow the Saffa influence is to blame. RG must have negatively impacted the way the locks in Ireland play. Nienaber has totally ruined their catching and passing skills, with his defence system, and clearly Franco was not supposed to get the Glasgow Warriors humming like a finely tuned V12

11 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

The main problem is that on this thread we are trying to fit a round peg into a square hole. Rugby union developed as distinct from rugby league. The difference - rugby league opted for guaranteed tackle ball and continuous phase play. Rugby union was based on a stop start game with stanzas of flowing exciting moves by smaller faster players bookended by forward tussles for possession between bigger players. The obsession with continuous play has brought the hybrid (long before the current use) into play. Backs started to look more like forwards because they were expected to compete at the tackle and breakdowns completely different from what the original game looked like. Now here’s the dilemma. Scrum lineout ruck and maul, tackling kicking handling the ball. The seven pillars of rugby union. We want to retain our “World in Union” essence with the strong forward influence on the game but now we expect 125kg props to scrum like tractors and run around like scrum halves. And that in a nutshell is the problem. While you expect huge scrums and ball in play time to be both yardsticks, you are going to have to have big benches. You simply can’t have it both ways. And BTW talking about player safety when I was 19 I was playing at Stellenbosch at a then respectable (for a fly half) 160lbs against guys ( especially in Koshuis rugby) who were 100 lbs heavier than me - and I played 80 minutes. You just learned to stay out of their way. In Today’s game there is no such thing and not defending your channel is a cardinal sin no matter how unequal the task. When we hybridised with union in semi guaranteed tackle ball the writing was on the wall.

192 Go to comments
R
RC 1 hour ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

😆😆

11 Go to comments
R
RC 1 hour ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

😆😆

11 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

What you are talking about is on field tactics - not taking into account that the on field tactics are the immediate expression of a long laid carefully planned strategy. Like the “Art of War” says (not in these words) the better the strategy the less you have to adapt tactics.

192 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

What I would like to know is; in a game that developed as a stop start game with exciting flowing moves in between physical confrontations, and was eagerly watched and revered by millions, why has it become a yardstick of excellence for how long it takes to through 20 phases to gain 10 meters?

192 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It is axiomatic that the countries with the most talented athletes will have greater depth. Limiting the bench because not all nations produce lots of high quality players is like saying lets have three runners in a relay so those who only have three top athletes can compete.

192 Go to comments
G
GoTahs 2 hours ago
Highlanders confirm Fabian Holland will be sidelined until August

That’s a real shame for Holland - and I suppose it will also mean the end of the Tupou Vaa'i at 6 experiment, at least in the short term. With Barret, Vaa’i and Tuipuloto likely to be the 3 locks for the July window.

1 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Warped logic there. Pollock, Curry and Itoje are not bigger because they sit on the bench. In the RWC final Fourie and Kwagga were not bigger than so called power wingers. If you watch NH rugby you will know this and you will know that this supposed lack of endurance comment about T14 teams is ignorance.

192 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

🤣

11 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

My issue is: that we keep tinkering with the game, the rules - not liking all the consequences of the changes, making more changes.

When does it end and when does rugby evolve into something that is barely recognizable?



...

192 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

3

3 Go to comments
j
jb 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Thinking outside the box, and just throwing it out there; could we limit the number of box kicks by the 9, outside his own 22, to say five per game? That’s a random number that would need thought but it might force some greater tactical thought.

192 Go to comments
R
Rabble 3 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

The Reds are probably weakest in the back three these days (seems crazy looking at their quality over the years.. Ioane, Latham, Tune, Big Dell, Rocket Rod etc.).

Jock Campbell is a very solid player, but not in the league of those mentioned. Daugunu is a gun - hopefully he can stay injury free. Hopefully Tim Ryan has bulked up over the off season (without losing his pace). Lachy Anderson and Heremaia Murray are also handy - but none except Daugunu are in the A-list of Aussie rugby. Missing an out and out finisher like Jorgo.



...

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Looks a better draw than last years too.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Ireland have had an absolute pinnicle…Once in a generation, players all come thru with some other nationalities thrown into the mix. They should settle back into their 5-7 ranking shortly. England has far better depth.

11 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

And You! I blame you. Me to no doubt. Its my fault they are dropping down to below Italy. I did mention they were dropping before the past WC so I probably Jinxed them. Plus my Doll of Sexton still has pins in it. Should I remove them??? Yeah Nah

11 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT