Ex-England international Ollie Devoto living the American Dream

Former England international and Premiership and Investec Champions Cup winner, Ollie Devoto, has signed a new contract with Chicago Hounds, that will keep him in MLR for a second season.

The 32-year-old made 16 appearances for the Hounds in 2025, scoring three tries, having moved to the United States following four seasons at Bath and eight at Exeter.

“As I step into a new chapter with the Chicago Hounds, I’ve taken time to reflect on what an unforgettable first season this journey has already been,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“Season one reignited my love for rugby. Competing at a high level, reconnecting with the purpose and intensity of the game and engaging with supporters from a different culture reminded me why I fell in love with this sport in the first place.

“Beyond the field, the opportunity to bring my family along and experience a new way of living has been incredibly meaningful and something we are truly grateful for.

“Looking ahead to season two, with fewer teams and tighter competition, the league is arguably tougher than ever. I’m excited to rejoin the squad and build on what we’ve started.

“With the work ahead of us, I genuinely believe we’ve got a real chance at winning MLR 2026. Grateful for the journey so far, and motivated for what’s to come!”

Devoto won two caps for England, four years apart in 2016 and 2020. He helped the Devon club win the league title for the first time in 2017 and was a member of the Premiership/Champions Cup-winning team three years later.

Somerset-born Devoto played 127 games for the Chiefs but was released at the end of the 2023/24 season. Finding himself without a club, the inside-centre had a spell in the lower leagues with his local club Taunton before opting to reignite his career in the States.