Wasps have confirmed the signing of England second-row Elliott Stooke, who will join the club at the end of the season from Bath.

Wasps recently lost the services of Levi Douglas, who has signed for Toulon, as well as Thibaud Flament who joined Toulouse in 2020.

Stooke (27) has made 142 Premiership appearances has impressed in a Bath shirt for a number of years now. The big forward began his career at Gloucester Rugby, before moving to West Country rivals Bath in 2016.

The Worcester born lock was the fastest player to reach 100 appearances in Bath’s history.

The six-foot six-inch forward was called up to England’s Six Nations Squad in March 2019, whilst he also featured in England’s summer fixture against the Barbarians in both 2018 and 2019.

Earlier in his career Stooke appeared for England Saxons, as well as being part of England Under 20s Junior World Championship winning side of 2013.

Wasps Men’s Head Coach Lee Blackett said: “We are extremely happy to be able to bring an experienced Premiership lock like Elliot on board for next season.

“Elliott is someone we’ve watched for years, and we are excited to work with him. He is well known within our squad, and we feel his ability, experience and character will add to us on the field as well as off the field.”

Stooke added: “I am delighted to have signed for Wasps; it is such a big club with great history. I am looking forward to progressing my career at the club and getting started with my Wasps teammates.”

In February Stookew was charged with drink driving following a road traffic incident that ultimately led to the revelation that he and two players breached the UK government covid-19 protocols.

Stooke and two other players – England centre Jonathan Joseph and Wasps’ Gabriel Oghre – were suspended by the RFU relating to the incident. All three had attended a multi-household gathering at Joseph’s house.

