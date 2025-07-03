Waratahs adopt 'two arms and two legs' attitude towards Lions

At 48, Dan McKellar still believes in fairytales and is adamant his NSW Waratahs can conquer the mighty British and Irish Lions.

But the realist in McKellar knows the stars will need to align at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

Dismissive bookmakers are offering an understrength Waratahs outfit, devoid of most of their Wallabies stars, 37 points start after the Lions outclassed the Western Force 54-7 on Saturday, then the Queensland Reds 52-12 on Wednesday night.

McKellar, though, says the Tahs must still dream big or there is no point turning up to take on the best of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“You’ve just got to put them under pressure, haven’t you? They’re obviously a quality side and, as I’ve said to the players all week, it’s a Test match. We’re not playing a Super Rugby game or anything else,” the underdogs’ coach said on Thursday.

“We’re playing a high-quality Test team, but they’ve got two arms and two legs, you’ve just got to put them under pressure.

“The Force and the Reds have done that. Being able to do it and sustain it for long periods of time is the challenge.

“They bring on eight high-quality Test players off the bench. It’s a fair challenge.

“But, as has been proven in the past, it’s certainly doable. You’ve just got to be very good.”

And particularly good at scrum and lineout time.

“The set piece is a big part of that,” McKellar said.

“Ideally, we get some dominance in and around scrum time because, off the back of that, you get good field position, you win the penalty count, and your game just flows from there.”

Crucially on that front, the Waratahs have been able to recall destructive prop Taniela Tupou, as well as classy winger Andrew Kellaway, after the pair were released from Wallabies camp in Newcastle this week.

Tupou, who will start at tighthead prop, and Kellaway, named on the right wing, rejoined the Tahs after missing selection for the Wallabies’ season-opening Test against Fiji on Sunday.

Tupou has been the biggest critic of his own indifferent form in 2025, but McKellar just wants the 148kg powerhouse to do his job for NSW, nothing more.

“I just want him to go out there and focus on set piece first and foremost,” McKellar said.

“And then back it up with physicality and the ability to repeat it.

“They’re probably three things that I talked to the tight forwards about, just wanting to be really good around the scrum, the lineout, and then just impose themselves on the game with and without the ball.”

With regular skipper Jake Gordon remaining with the Wallabies, the Waratahs will be captained by long-serving back-rower Hugh Sinclair.

Sinclair has been named at No.8 for what will be the last game of his professional rugby career.

Leading the side before a packed home stadium and in such a high-profile game will provide him with a fitting adieu to the game.

Also in the team after being released from the Wallabies’ wider training group are Darby Lancaster on the left wing, flyhalf Tane Edmed and, on the bench, lock Matt Philip for his Waratahs debut after returning from Japan.

NSW WARATAHS: Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Taniela Tupou, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Hugh Sinclair (capt), Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Darby Lancaster, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Lawson Creighton. Res: Mahe Vailanu, Jack Barrett, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell