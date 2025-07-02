Tupou and Kellaway bolster Waratahs team for historic Lions clash

Wallabies Taniela Tupou and Andrew Kellaway headline the NSW Waratahs side to take on the British & Irish Lions this weekend, with the touring side coming off commanding wins over the Western Force and Queensland Reds to start their tour of Australia.

After falling 28-24 in a shock loss to Argentina in Dublin, the Lions have hit their stride with a 54-7 win over the Force and a clinical 52-12 triumph over the Reds. Dan McKellar’s Tahs are up next for the Lions, but the home side have named a strong side for this historic clash.

Tupou and Kellaway both take their place in the run-on side after being released from Wallabies camp for the week, while Australian internationals Matt Philip and Tane Edmed are among those looking to make their mark off the bench.

Tupou joins Sydney University duo Tom Lambert and Ethan Dobbins up front, while Fergus Lee-Warner will pack down alongside hulking lock Miles Amatosero in the second row. Rob Leota joins Charlie Gamble and captain Hugh Sinclair in the backrow.

In the backs, Teddy Wilson and Jack Bowen will link up in the halves once again, with the pair combining in the Tahs’ final match of the Super Rugby season against the Blues. They’ll have Joey Walton and Lalakai Foketi outside them in the midfield.

Coach McKellar has named proven try-scorers on the wings with one-Test Wallaby Darby Lancaster on the left and Kellaway on the right. Former Queensland Reds playmaker Lawson Creighton has been named at fullback, coming off a stellar rookie campaign in sky blue.

On the bench, former LA Giltinis enforcer Mahe Vailanu will provide cover at hooker. Jack Barrett and Daniela Botha have also been named, along with Philip, Englishman Jamie Adamson, and former Hurricanes lock Jack Grant as forwards cover.

Edmed will come on during the match as an option at fly-half, while Henry O’Donnell will wear the No. 23. O’Donnell was a regular member of the Tahs’ matchday 23 after returning to Sydney before the 2025 season, following a stint out west with the Force.

This match at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium will get underway at 8:00 pm AEST on Saturday.

NSW Waratahs to take on British & Irish Lions

1. Loosehead Prop Tom Lambert (Sydney University)

2. Hooker Ethan Dobbins (Sydney University)

3. Tighthead Prop Taniela Tupou (West Harbour)

4. Left Lock Fergus Lee-Warner (Eastern Suburbs)

5. Right Lock Miles Amatosero (Eastern Suburbs)

6. Left Flanker Rob Leota (Eastern Suburbs)

7. Right Flanker Charlie Gamble (Eastern Suburbs)

8. Number Eight Hugh Sinclair (C – Northern Suburbs)

9. Scrumhalf Teddy Wilson (Eastern Suburbs)

10. Flyhalf Jack Bowen (Eastern Suburbs)

11. Left Wing Darby Lancaster (Eastern Suburbs)

12. Inside Centre Joey Walton (Gordon)

13. Outside Centre Lalakai Foketi (Manly)

14. Right Wing Andrew Kellaway (Randwick)

15. Fullback Lawson Creighton (Randwick)

Replacements

16. Reserve Mahe Vailanu (Gordon)

17. Reserve Jack Barrett (Eastern Suburbs)

18. Reserve Daniel Botha (Sydney University)

19. Reserve Matt Philip (Sydney University)

20. Reserve Jamie Adamson (Eastern Suburbs)

21. Reserve Jack Grant (Eastern Suburbs)

22. Reserve Tane Edmed (Eastwood)

23. Reserve Henry O’Donnell (Northern Suburbs)

