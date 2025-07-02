Scott Robertson makes bold selection calls for 1st Test against France

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has today named his first 23-man squad of the year, ahead of the first Test of the three-match home series against France starting this weekend in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium will host the All Blacks’ first Test of the year for the second season running, after the All Blacks beat England, 16-15, in Robertson’s first game in charge of the team last year.

Scott Barrett will captain the side, with Fabian Holland, Ollie Norris, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Christian Lio-Willie all set to make their debuts for the All Blacks this weekend.

Robertson has named a familiar and experienced front row to take on France, with Ethan de Groot set to start at his home ground, alongside Crusaders duo Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell.

Holland will start at lock alongside Barrett, making his debut for the All Blacks.

Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i suprisingly starts at blindside flanker, joined by Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea, and young Crusaders player Christian Lio-Willie in the loose forwards.

Robertson has picked Beauden Barrett to start at No.10, leaving Damian McKenzie on the bench for impact, who will be joined by Chiefs teammate Cortez Ratima to form a familiar combination in the late stages of the game.

Rieko Ioane, a popular area of discussion in this All Blacks team, is moved to the left wing to accommodate Billy Proctor, who will play his third game for the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordie Barrett is the preferred No.12 for the first game of the year, after a successful short sabbatical at Leinster in Ireland.

Crusaders star Will Jordan will play at fullback, while club teammate Sevu Reece will play on the right wing.

Robertson’s bench unit features a heavy Chiefs presence, with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Norris, Samipeni Finau, Ratima, McKenzie and Quinn Tupaea all set to feature off the bench.

In a statement, Robertson explains that playing against France is always a special.

“Facing France is always special; they bring intensity, flair, and physicality. As a group we have had a fantastic ten days together, preparing for the three-test series ahead of us,” Razor told NZR in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are ready for the challenge and what better place to kick it off than under the roof in Dunedin, in front of a packed home crowd,” Robertson said.

Despite the four debutants having never played international rugby, Robertson is confident that these players can make the jump to Test level.

“This is a huge moment for these men and their families; we are all thrilled for them. For Fabian and Christian, it will be special to debut in front of a Dunedin home crowd and I am sure Fabian’s Highlanders supporters and Christian’s Otago fans will be out in full force.

“Ollie and Du’Plessis have both shown their class in Super Rugby this year and we know they are ready,” Razor said.

Full All Blacks lineup for 1st Test against France:

Ethan de Groot Codie Taylor Fletcher Newell Fabian Holland Scott Barrett (Captain) Tupou Vaa’i Ardie Savea (Vice-captain) Christian Lio-Willie Cameron Roigard Beauden Barrett Rieko Ioane Jordie Barrett (Vice-captain) Billy Proctor Sevu Reece Will Jordan

New Zealand France All Stats and Data

Bench:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ollie Norris

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Samipeni Finau

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Damian McKenzie

Unavailable due to injury: Tamaiti Williams (knee); Tyrel Lomax (calf); Wallace Sititi (ankle); Luke Jacobson (concussion); Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone)