Scott Robertson makes bold selection calls for 1st Test against France
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has today named his first 23-man squad of the year, ahead of the first Test of the three-match home series against France starting this weekend in Dunedin.
Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium will host the All Blacks’ first Test of the year for the second season running, after the All Blacks beat England, 16-15, in Robertson’s first game in charge of the team last year.
Scott Barrett will captain the side, with Fabian Holland, Ollie Norris, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Christian Lio-Willie all set to make their debuts for the All Blacks this weekend.
Robertson has named a familiar and experienced front row to take on France, with Ethan de Groot set to start at his home ground, alongside Crusaders duo Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell.
Holland will start at lock alongside Barrett, making his debut for the All Blacks.
Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i suprisingly starts at blindside flanker, joined by Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea, and young Crusaders player Christian Lio-Willie in the loose forwards.
Robertson has picked Beauden Barrett to start at No.10, leaving Damian McKenzie on the bench for impact, who will be joined by Chiefs teammate Cortez Ratima to form a familiar combination in the late stages of the game.
Rieko Ioane, a popular area of discussion in this All Blacks team, is moved to the left wing to accommodate Billy Proctor, who will play his third game for the All Blacks.
Jordie Barrett is the preferred No.12 for the first game of the year, after a successful short sabbatical at Leinster in Ireland.
Crusaders star Will Jordan will play at fullback, while club teammate Sevu Reece will play on the right wing.
Robertson’s bench unit features a heavy Chiefs presence, with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Norris, Samipeni Finau, Ratima, McKenzie and Quinn Tupaea all set to feature off the bench.
In a statement, Robertson explains that playing against France is always a special.
“Facing France is always special; they bring intensity, flair, and physicality. As a group we have had a fantastic ten days together, preparing for the three-test series ahead of us,” Razor told NZR in a statement.
We are ready for the challenge and what better place to kick it off than under the roof in Dunedin, in front of a packed home crowd,” Robertson said.
Despite the four debutants having never played international rugby, Robertson is confident that these players can make the jump to Test level.
“This is a huge moment for these men and their families; we are all thrilled for them. For Fabian and Christian, it will be special to debut in front of a Dunedin home crowd and I am sure Fabian’s Highlanders supporters and Christian’s Otago fans will be out in full force.
“Ollie and Du’Plessis have both shown their class in Super Rugby this year and we know they are ready,” Razor said.
Full All Blacks lineup for 1st Test against France:
- Ethan de Groot
- Codie Taylor
- Fletcher Newell
- Fabian Holland
- Scott Barrett (Captain)
- Tupou Vaa’i
- Ardie Savea (Vice-captain)
- Christian Lio-Willie
- Cameron Roigard
- Beauden Barrett
- Rieko Ioane
- Jordie Barrett (Vice-captain)
- Billy Proctor
- Sevu Reece
- Will Jordan
Bench:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ollie Norris
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Samipeni Finau
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Damian McKenzie
Unavailable due to injury: Tamaiti Williams (knee); Tyrel Lomax (calf); Wallace Sititi (ankle); Luke Jacobson (concussion); Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone)
Some interesting selections, especially in the forwards which will be interesting to see play out. Certainly make sense on paper, and if they think Vaai is a 6 then he needs some time in the saddle.
Great to see Proctor at 13. Although the Canes did their usual underperformance in Canberra, he completely changed the trajectory of their season and the Hurricanes wingers were running in tries all over the place. Huge opportunity for Kirifi too.
Awesome to see form rewarded.
Back 3 does not look good at all. In the age of the high ball this could easily costs us the game even against a new look French team. The Chiefs absolutely went to pieces against the high ball in the second half of the SR final and couldn’t get into the game as a result. Nearly every high ball resulted in the Crusaders getting the ball back. LeGarrac will do that all night. Neither Reiko or Reece can kick, so neither of them are the winger that drops back to cover backfield. This will mean BB has a full time job covering the backfield, as well as playing 10, a role both he and DMac have struggled with in recent years.
The coaches obviously have some kind of plan for this, but if things go horribly wrong this will be where it happens.
We must also start embracing the 6-2 bench split. Other than a halfback, a specialist back on the bench is a complete waste. I’d rather have a fresh loose forward coming into the mix in the last 10 or 20 minutes than a 12. How much impact did someone like ALB ever have coming on at the end of the game?
Bold selection Razor. Building good depth, starting with the pack and the bench. Only Samipeni must come to the party. Good learning curve for TV and LW they will just get better. Have the temperament. FH will be our next Brodie. Go AB's
Wow. Just incredible to see so many class players the All Blacks have at their disposal. Strength in depth is really unmatched.
The Boks will face a monumental task come September.
The bench for this game really something else. Really hard to match it.
The Boks match it and then some more. The Boks always face a monumental task against the AB's as the same holds true for the AB's in reverse. The AB's depth is nowhere close to the Boks or even the French. I don't know where you get the “Strength in depth is really unmatched” rhetoric from. Your own coach said it. Your own pundits said it. Fans said it. Everyone else says it. When depth is brought into the conversation, that's where the worries come in. How many teams can the AB's put out that can be competitive against all teams? Not just 2 Tier teams? The Boks depth goes to at least 4 players in every position. That's not even to mention all the positions those same players can play. Hybrids all over the park that can be used anywhere and still be very effective. The best bench in world rugby belongs to the Boks. Have been for years. Best scrum belongs to the Boks for many years. The AB's haven't unseated the Champs in any of the department's, yet you claim “unmatched”. Have you even bothered looking at any other team but the AB's? Have you even seen what the Boks next gen looks like? How dangerous they are? Already proven themselves internationally? Have you seen the players that doesn't even get a look into the Bok team because the depth is just so ridiculous? Players that would start for 90% countries and most likely have had 100 caps by now? It's so easy to claim something. Can the AB's beat the Boks? Absolutely!! They are, like the Boks, very tough to beat and there is no giving up and lying down. That is how it always has been and always will be between these 2 countries. NZ have exceptional talent, and if they do away with that silly selection rules, they could have as big a player pool available. I'm a Saffa but I love the AB's. I have the utmost respect for them and anyone that don't is just a hater. The players aren't like some of their fans, they are painfully aware of what awaits. Claiming victories, especially against the Boks is unfair towards those players. It puts unnecessary pressure on the players. It will make them play one man rugby instead of following the script. Heads roll quickly in NZ and no one will want to lose their spot on the team.
Good team for sure, but “unmatched” strength in depth? The Boks have the likes of RG Snyman, Bongi, Kwagga, Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux on the bench!
Cheers Jacque, we’ve had a bit of catching up to do these last few years. That Eden park test will require a monumental effort from both sides. Going to be epic, can’t wait!
Razor is bold… that’s what we've been expecting from him since his appointment. We're definitely in 2025 now, no longer in 2024. This first team of the year is interesting and clever.
Rieko Ioane is on the strong wing, like at the start of his career, which is a good thing. It’s a position where the All Blacks are in transition — with players closer to 30 than 20 — and we’ll probably see some new faces between now and RWC 2027. Putting Rieko on the wing allows Proctor to take the 13 jersey, something everyone’s been waiting for over the past year. The backline should become more fluid and balanced, as Proctor is an all-rounder in that position. Plus, he has his former club partner Jordie next to him, which puts him in a great environment.
Beauden over DMK. I had predicted the opposite, but it’s not exactly a surprising choice.
Among the forwards, starting Savea on the open side for the first match of the season is certainly no coincidence. It’s clearly the path the staff wants to take. The pack is powerful and tall, especially with Vaa’i being moved to blindside flanker. That choice raises questions. The last time Vaa’i played at 6 was also against France in the RWC opener, and he didn’t stand out. He was younger and probably didn’t have the same status, but I remain cautious about this decision. We’ll see how it goes on Saturday. Holland is coming in… and already starting. That’s not too surprising considering the massive potential of this player, who smashed the stats in the last Super Rugby season.
Finally, a bit disappointed that Tavatavanawai isn’t in the 23 — he could have made his debut at home like his teammate Holland. But I’m really happy to see Tupaea back on the bench in the black jersey. After his horrific injury in 2022, he truly deserves it.
Quite a few Crusaders in the starting XV and a lot of Chiefs on the bench. A sign of things to come in 2025?
A bit disappointed with the team but glad Razor has stepped up and decided he can try things in this French series. I mean it would have been the lowest of the low ebb if he had not been able to, but after last year that’s where most fans were at with him I feel.
Would have loved for Love to be in their for Dmac so that he could replace Beauden but I guess this sentimental group and picking and choosing the home games for these guys to come in for. Pretty disappointed Jordie is their in place of Timico. Really happy the chucked CLW in as a straight replacement into that 8 jersey for Sititi.
All the rest should go well against a 2nd or 3rd string French.
Back 3 could be a little vulnerable kick contest if I was getting picky and will be interesting to see what they do if a wing goes down if it’s close or we chasing I imagine Jordan to wing and probably Beaudie to the back?or Dmac?
Agree on the kicking options. They might be getting Reiko to defend up high with Barrett and Jordan covering the back field then?
Is two enough or does one winger need to drop back as well at times?
Good team Razor & co , who is next cab off the rank at tight head if Lomax is out for all 3, Mafileo?
Marcel Reneta and Saula Ma’u were All Black XV tightheads last season.
But Ma’u was terrible for Highlanders at scrummaging this season and cannot fathom his selection so I would guess George Dyer might also be considered.
Bold is one word you could use I suppose. I have other words myself.
Will be interesting to see how the 6 plays out. The Chiefs didn't use a lock at 6 when they had two possible candidates. There are ample reasons players are better in their normal positions. Scott B at 6 in Yokohama 2019 resulted in the AB forwards getting a hammering.
Just like playing converted fullbacks in the centres has never worked. No other team does this but the ABs have used two plus a league fullback - ignoring players like Aki or Laumape and now the form 12, Quinn T.
Barrett was going alright at 6 in that game. Hansen just got completely out-coached.
Wow. Still can’t believe you take a reactionary belief at the time to actually be true.
You do know that Pierre-Steph Du Toit began his career as lock?
The playoff results would indicate the form 12 was in fact David Havilli, wouldn’t they?
Somewhat of a dream selection for me except I’d have Clarke over Sevu. But then again, I’d have Leroy Carter & Narawa over both Sevu & Clarke in the squad (sheesh, anyone would think I was a Chiefs’ fan). 😂 And that bench looks dressed to impress.
Well done Coaches!!!!
Saw Clarke was just in the news getting off from some joyride. Dunno what that was about but it looked like it was playing on his mind a lot from the reactions. Happy for him to be given a shot now, and still a few weeks to refind himself hopefully, before being let loose.
Wouldn’t be a certainty pick by anymeans but when playing well like last year good quality to have around the team.
Well the Chiefs got the most in the squad but just one starter and he’s playing out of position. Not much, considering they were the form team over the season! Still 3 Barretts as usual.
Congratulations to Razor for being bold with his selections in the starting XV and bench.
Absolutely love the second row and back row selections creating the tallest line-out available to the All Blacks plus very dynamic ball carriers each with high work rates.
Tupou Va’ai is a very good lock but he could become the world class blindside the All Blacks have not had since Kaino retired a decade ago. Samipeni Finau disappears in big matches while Va’ai was by far the best Chiefs forward in each of the Chiefs 3 SRP playoff matches.
And Fabian Holland is ready to play test rugby. He is a far more physical player than Josh Lord (2023) or Sam Darry (2024) and has the height to be the best line-out forward in world rugby that Va’ai simply does not have.
Christian Lio-Wille is a like for like replacement for Wallace Sititi and his selection allows both Ardie Savea to start at 7 where he was just unbelievable this season and Duplessis Kirifi to come off the bench and feast on turnovers against a tiring France in the final half hour, just as Kwagga Smith does for Springboks.
Razor must build depth, especially with the WC so close and the seeding at the end of the year is making that harder as not much experimentation can be done. The rookies will have to be on top form and firing from the outset. It can be done though because the AB's always have had some exceptional players. It's probably only the Boks and French that can really say that if the WC is tomorrow, they are ready to go. I certainly wouldn't mind another SA vs NZ WC Final in 2027.
Vaa’i will as well, it’s the role. I’m only really interested in a big 6 for the big games, so I don’t like using a 6 that way. Scott keeping it tight gives me the warm fuzzies, I feel nice and secure with that picture.
Agree - I would’ve personally had Kirifi at 7 and Savea 8 so that he had the ball in his hands more but how they play could make that happen anyway.
Interesting that the two games Vaai is at 6 for have both been against France - coincidence perhaps.
Game on.
I’m rapt that the 4 newbies don’t have to mooch around waiting for their actual debut. Straight into the game day selection. Same with Billie. Brilliant. Jim can't be too far away & I guess Brodie will get a bench if we go 2 up (but I’m getting way too ahead of myself here).