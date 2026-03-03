136kg Wales international Rhys Carre extends his stay with Saracens

Wales international loose-head Rhys Carre has signed a new deal to remain at Saracens beyond the end of this season.

The Welsh front-row forward, who weighs 136kgs, rejoined Saracens in 2024, marking his second spell with the club, having played for the Men in Black for one season in 2019-20.

He also made 88 appearances across two spells with his boyhood club Cardiff.

On the international stage, Carre has won 26 caps for Wales, scoring tries in each of his last two Tests – the Six Nations defeats to France and Scotland.

“I’m thrilled to be staying at the club and I can’t want to see what the future has in store for us,” said Carre about his contract renewal.

Saracens Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, added: “Rhys has had an inspiring resurgence in the last few years and we are all proud of the progress he has made and the hard work he has put in to achieve it. We are thrilled he will be staying at the club.”