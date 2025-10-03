Northern Edition
Farah Palmer Cup

Waikato outlast Canterbury to become back-to-back FPC champions

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 04: Waikato celebrate after winning the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership Grand Final match between Waikato and Canterbury at FMG Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

The 2025 Farah Palmer Cup final saw Waikato host Canterbury in a rematch of the 2024 decider, and just like last year’s contest, this one would come right down to the wire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waikato’s stars stood up when needed, with Kaea Nepia making some huge plays with the game on the line late. It was low-scoring and tense, but Waikato again proved their class with a 19-13 win to become back-to-back FPC champions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waikato Rugby (@waikatorugby)

A Waikato charge down had Canterbury under pressure early, forcing the visitors to take the ball into their own in-goal and ground it. After a penalty in the ensuing scrum, the hosts made an early statement, scoring a try via lineout drive.

Another charge down didn’t dismay Canterbury halfback Kelsyn McCook, who landed a superb tactical kick that pinned Waikato on their own try line. The Canterbury defence applied pressure and forced a Waikato knock-on.

The hosts absorbed a couple of phases on defence, but a breakdown steal worked against them when the clearance kick went straight to Winnie Palamo, who ran around the defence to score in the corner.

Waikato lost their captain, Mia Anderson, in the opening quarter. The hosts had the upper hand at scrum time, but Canterbury were able to keep play in Waikato’s half for much of the opening quarter, thanks to discipline and handling that made life difficult for the Mooloos.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a 29th-minute penalty, McCook landed a penalty kick to claim Canterbury’s first lead of the game at 8-5.

The half-hour mark arrived along with some Waikato execution on attack, and some rapid phase play saw them chew through metres on their way towards the try line. Once there, Leomie Kloppers provided the finishing power to give her team a 12-8 lead.

Canterbury had one final shot at points before halftime, but their lineout maul was overpowered by the Waikato pack.

Related

2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup: RugbyPass’ team of the tournament

On Monday morning RugbyPass brought you the alternative team of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Today we bring you the complete package.

Read Now

The second half saw a confident Waikato outfit look to extend their lead, but Canterbury’s competition-leading defence was up to the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitors strung some offloads together after a Rosie Buchanan-Brown break, but the ensuing try was ruled out due to a knock-on.

The set-piece battle was more even once the reserves entered the contest, and Canterbury continued to threaten with the ball in hand. Louise Blyde beat consecutive defenders on the right edge to get her team into Waikato’s 22, and a handful of phases later the ball swung back the winger’s way, with Palamo drawing the defence and offloading for Blyde to score.

That left Canterbury with a one-point lead with 17 minutes remaining. However, the visitors let the restart bounce and struggled to exit once pinned on their own tryline.

Canterbury had almost made it out of their own half when they conceded a penalty. Some quick thinking from Kaea Nepia saw Waikato take the quick tap, and the fullback placed a kick behind the Canterbury defence, where her side were able to recollect possession and attack on the front foot.

Waikato chipped away with tight carries before sending the ball wide to Shyrah Tuliau Tuua, who scored in the corner. A superb sideline conversion from Nepia handed Waikato a 19-13 lead with 10 minutes left in the final.

Canterbury had a chance just outside Waikato’s 22 shortly after play resumed, but Grace Houpapa Barrett’s third breakdown steal of the match got Waikato out of trouble.

Binky Muamua wouldn’t let Canterbury’s attack go stale late and broke the Waikato line to get her team on the front foot once more. The visitors had one final shot at victory, and sent the ball wide to Fia Laikong, who tried to skin Nepia on the wing but was bundled into touch on the five-metre line.

Just seven seconds remained when Waikato threw in the final lineout, and the home team were able to collect the ball and bring a tense final to an end with a 19-13 lead.

Amy Rule: 'We talked about the stages of grief'

Morgane Bourgeois’ World Cup notebook: The Final Chapter

EXCLUSIVE

Tizzano: Red Roses’ success motivates Wallabies ahead of 2027 home RWC

All Blacks forced into late change after training ground injury

LONG READ

Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

The Toulouse superstar has had the audacity to take a breather from rehab to attend some social events and critics aren't happy

9
LONG READ

Twelve down to two: Scotland’s second-row depth gives Townsend autumn dilemma

Gregor Townsend is spoilt for choice at lock with a dozen or more contenders vying for Test places next month.

1
LONG READ

Have the All Blacks stumbled across the perfect midfield partnership?

The All Blacks may have inadvertently happened across the midfield partnership to take them to the 2027 World Cup

20

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments