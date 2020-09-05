1:07pm, 05 September 2020

Potential England back Ollie Thorley has further enhanced his claim to a Test squad call-up next month by Eddie Jones after continuing his hot try-scoring streak with Gloucester against London Irish on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having gone into lockdown with four tries in the pre-Covid era section of the 2019/20 top-flight campaign, he has been on fire since last month’s resumption.

Playing on the right wing, Thorley swooped for two tries in the Gloucester restart away win over Worcester and he followed this up by scoring four more in a single game against Leicester last weekend. He then needed only 32 minutes to come up trumps again out wide against Irish at Kingsholm.

Watch the Lions in South Africa in 2021

Attacking off lineout possession, the home side swiftly swept the ball from one touchline to the other to create an overlap and put Thorley in for the score.

That moved him on to eleven tries for this season in the Premiership, not only making him the league’s current leading try-scorer but it has now also made him the leading Gloucester try-scorer in any league season, beating the previous best of ten tries scored by Charlie Sharples and James Simpson-Daniel.

11 – Ollie Thorley ?

10 – Charlie Sharples

10 – James Simpson-Daniel The 23-year-old sets a new Premiership try-scoring record for Gloucester! ? A tremendous move from the Cherry and Whites ? pic.twitter.com/oNn3i0SWEO — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 5, 2020

Last weekend he became only the third player to ever score four first-half tries in a Premiership game, matching the feat of former Bath wing Tom Voyce and ex-Wasps speedster Christian Wade four years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of that match, Gloucester assistant Alex King played down the uncapped 23-year-old’s prospects of getting back into an England squad he was included in twice for the Six Nations without playing.

“That’s a question for (England head coach) Eddie Jones, not myself,” he said. “I just ask Ollie to get better every week. He knows his way to the line, and we are lucky to have two English wings on the pitch of that calibre (Jonny May being the other).”

? Record breaker. @thorlo's 11th try of the season sets a new #GallagherPrem try-scoring record for the Cherry & Whites! ? More of that, please. ? pic.twitter.com/g1gPwEauDO — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) September 5, 2020