URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

Franco Smith insists Glasgow Warriors are embracing the challenge of having a target on their back as BKT URC champions.

Smith’s team won the title in thrilling fashion at the end of last season, beating the Vodacom Bulls 21-16 in the final at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld after overcoming the DHL Stormers and Munster Rugby in the play-offs.

Now they are faced with the task of defending their crown with their rivals determined to knock them off their perch.

Asked if they will have a target on their back, head coach Smith replied:

“Definitely, that goes without saying.

“I am sure teams will approach us differently. I definitely feel there will be some more interest in our performance this season. But it doesn’t change what we need to do and how we go about our business.

“Seeing the players, it definitely looks like we are embracing the challenge. From the leadership conversations, it’s obvious they have set their standards high.

“They proved trustworthy last season which is fantastic.

“It’s a young enough group to still push the boundaries and try to be better – and they can be.

“It will obviously be a challenge to keep expectation out of the room and out of our environment. There is a lot of expectation from a lot of people and themselves as well. To manage that is going to be important, but we have got a recipe for it and we will take it one game at a time.

“Hopefully, the life lessons they will learn from this current position they are in will serve them well going forward in their careers.

“We realise people will approach us differently and it’s going to be up to us to raise our bar and raise our standard again.”

Glasgow have bolstered their squad by recruiting three quality props with British & Irish Lions loosehead Rory Sutherland arriving from French club Oyonnax, Wallabies tighthead Sam Talakai coming on board from Melbourne Rebels and England squad member Partick Shicklering switching from Exeter.

There’s another notable addition in the shape of Scotland flyhalf Adam Hastings who has rejoined the club after three years away at Gloucester.

As for those who have moved on, props Oli Kebble and Lucio Sordoni have both headed for France, hooker George Turner is off to Japan, while fellow front row Fraser Brown has retired, with flyhalf Ross Thompson (Edinburgh) and flanker Tom Gordon (Newcastle) also departing.

Pre-season has brought defeats away to Zebre (31-0) and at home to Connacht (28-21), but South African coach Smith isn’t losing any sleep over those results.

“I am not concerned at all,” he said.

“We finished very late (last season) and had most of the squad travelling with Scotland over the summer.

“We are integrating the boys and have used a lot of pathway players.

“We don’t read much into the results, the approach is completely different going forward.”

As for the challenge that lies ahead in the league, he said:

“I have got a lot of respect for all the sides in the BKT URC.

“I feel Cardiff might be the team that surprises this year.”

Glasgow kick off the defence of their title by travelling to Belfast to take on Ulster Rugby on Saturday evening.