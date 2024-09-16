Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

Ireland and Connacht centre Bundee Aki has officially become an Irish citizen after moving to the country ten years ago.

The 34-year-old was born and raised in New Zealand, and began his professional career there before making the move to Connacht in 2014.

Three years after moving to Galway, the centre qualified to play for Ireland, where he has gone on to earn 57 caps since making his debut against South Africa in November 2017.

In a ceremony at Dublin’s Convention Centre on Monday, the 2021 British and Irish Lion was one of 3,600 people who were granted Irish citizenship.

“I have nothing to complain about here,” Aki said after becoming a citizen.

“I love the people, I love the culture, I get along with a lot of them here in Ireland. There’s not a bad word I can speak about Ireland. Every time I go somewhere with my family, people welcome us, people are so lovely.

“We feel like we’re at home at the moment away from home. Wherever we go, every time we get back home we think ‘it’s nice to be back at home.'”

Aki has been a rock in the Irish midfield ever since making his debut seven years ago and has shown no signs of letting up. This time last year he enjoyed a standout World Cup in green where he was one of the best players in the tournament. He has three Six Nations titles to his name, including two Grand Slams in 2018 and 2023.

Despite crashing out to the All Blacks in the quarter-final stage of the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, Aki will surely go down as one of the biggest ‘one’s that got away’ for New Zealand rugby given the success he has had on the international stage.

The 102kg centre has also tasted success with Connacht as well, winning the Pro12 in 2016.

Despite missing the second Test against South Africa in July due to a shoulder injury, Aki is back in training but Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has said he will not make a return until round three of the United Rugby Championship season due to his workload over the summer.