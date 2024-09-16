Springboks fans given injury update they've waited a long time to hear

World Cup-winning Springbok Jean Kleyn is poised to make his return to the field for the first time since November last year after recovering from an eye injury.

The 31-year-old is yet to play a match in 2024 after injuring his eye playing for Munster against Leinster shortly after returning from South Africa’s triumphant World Cup campaign in France, where he played the final 20 minutes of the final.

The severity of Kleyn’s injury increased as last season progressed, with fears rising that it could have been career-ending.

But in an injury update shared by Munster on Monday, the United Rugby Championship outfit revealed that Kleyn is back in full training ahead of their season-opener against Connacht on Saturday.

This is a boost for both Munster and South Africa, with Rassie Erasmus dealing with a mini lock crisis currently, albeit with depth in that position unseen by any team in rugby history.

The Springboks are also without Franco Mostert, who has a broken leg, Kleyn’s former Munster teammate RG Snyman, who is recovering from a foot injury, and Lood de Jager, who has a shoulder injury.

With two matches remaining in the Rugby Championship and the Springboks sitting in a healthy position at the top of the table, it is highly unlikely that Kleyn will feature in their squad, as, after all, they will only have one more match after this weekend.

However, the former Ireland lock can now make a push to feature in the world champions’ November internationals, where they will face Scotland, England and Wales.

Elsewhere in the Munster squad, Ethan Coughlan has joined Kleyn in returning to full training, while Dave Kilcoyne is increasing his training load with a return to full training in sight.

Winger Diarmuid Kilgallen, meanwhile, is a fresh concern, and will now begin a period of rehabilitation for a leg injury.

Seven players – Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Tom Ahern (ankle), Rory Scannell (ankle), Paddy Patterson (knee), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles), Roman Salanoa (knee) – remain out for the province.

