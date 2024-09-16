Joey Carbery suffers nightmare start to Bordeaux career
Former Ireland international Joey Carbery picked up an injury during his first appearance for Bordeaux Bègles in the Top 14 on Saturday.
Carbery has been afflicted with repeated injuries throughout his career and his bad luck appears to have returned
Carbery left Munster at the end of last season to join the French club and started at fly-half in their second-round match against Lyon Olympique Universitaire.
He impressed in the first half scoring five points through a penalty and a conversion.
His debut was brutally cut short when he was injured in the 41st minute forcing a substitution. Bordeaux head coach Yannick Bru later confirmed that Carbery’s injury is suspected to be a hand fracture.
Despite his positive contribution in the first half Bordeaux lost the game 28-26. The club will assess the extent of Carbery’s injury in the coming days as they prepare for the next stage of their Top 14 campaign.
He’s likely to spend weeks if not months on the sideline.
