Ulster confirm a nine-strong leavers list that includes Dave Ewers

Former Exeter double winner Dave Ewers is one of nine players named on the Ulster leavers list who will be farewelled at this Saturday’s home match versus Leinster in the United Rugby Championship.

The 33-year-old, a one-time England hopeful when Eddie Jones was in charge, joined the Irish province last summer following the massive clear-out that took place at the Chiefs after Rob Baxter decided to break up their Gallagher Premiership/Champions Cup-winning side of 2020.

Ewers took up a one-year deal at Ulster under Dan McFarland but with Richie Murphy now confirmed as the Irish province’s new boss on a two-year contract, the back-rower will now exit the Kingspan Stadium.

The departure of Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff back to the Stormers, Billy Burns to Munster, and the retirements of Luke Marshall and Angus Curtis were already known.

However, the list of leavers has also officially confirmed the exits of Will Addison, the former Ireland full-back, and Greg Jones, a back-rower in the Ireland age-grade side beaten by England in the 2016 Junior World Championship.

A statement read: “At this Saturday’s interpro fixture versus Leinster, the club will thank the nine players, with a combined 420 caps of service, departing the province at the end of this season.

“Supporters will have the opportunity to say a fond farewell to the senior men’s players confirmed today by the club as this season’s leavers.”

Ulster leavers list:

Luke Marshall (166 – retired)

Billy Burns (111)

Greg Jones (44)

Will Addison (41)

Angus Curtis (25 – retired)

Steven Kitshoff (14)

Dave Ewers (14)

James French (4)

Shea O’Brien (1)

Bryn Cunningham, head of rugby operations and recruitment, said: “On behalf of everyone at Ulster, I would like to say thank you to the players that will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

“Despite all being at various stages of their careers, with some having spent many years at the club and others at the start of their professional rugby, it is important to acknowledge the positive impact that each individual has made on the club, both on and off the pitch and in terms of their professionalism day in, day out.

“I would, however, like to give special mention to Luke having been a proud servant of Ulster for the past 15 years.

“He epitomises what it is to be one of the Ulster men after starting with Ballymena RFC and going on to represent his club, country, and family at the highest level of the game. He is the template in terms of character for what pathway players should aspire to be.

“We look forward to joining with supporters on Saturday night to mark the contribution of this group and wish them the best for the future.”