Ulster confirm early Kitshoff exit with South Africa homecoming agreed

Ulster have confirmed that South Africa loosehead Steven Kitshoff will leave the club at the end of the season despite two years being left on his contract.

The 32-year-old will rejoin his former club the Stormers at the end of the season, in a move that had been widely speculated in recent weeks.

Kitshoff only arrived at the Kingspan Stadium after winning his second World Cup with South Africa in October, making his debut against Glasgow Warriors a few weeks later.

He said to the club after his move was announced: “Since arriving in Belfast, I have really enjoyed my time in the Ulster jersey, and it’s been a privilege to be a part of such a great group of players and support staff.

“Ulster will always have a place in my heart, and I’m grateful to the supporters that welcomed me to a club and province that is undoubtedly a very special place.”

Kitshoff’s future director of rugby John Dobson said: “Steven is a DHL Stormers great and adds so much to our environment beyond his immense value on the pitch.

“We are really encouraged that he is so keen to come back and get stuck in as we start an exciting new chapter here in Cape Town.

“We always wanted to get him back and I am just thrilled that with the backing of our new owners, we have been able to make that happen so quickly.

“He is a proud product of our system and we cannot wait to see him in the blue and white again next season.”

The prop added: “It is no secret what Cape Town and the DHL Stormers team mean to me, so to be able to return home is incredibly exciting.

“I’d like to thank Ulster for a fantastic experience in Belfast and their understanding through this whole process. We still have a lot to do together this season.

“From next season I’ll be doing all I can to add value for the DHL Stormers and hopefully be part of something special once again with my friends and family alongside me.”