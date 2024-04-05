Munster name banned prop on bench for Northampton

Munster have named banned prop John Ryan on the bench for their round of 16 match against Northampton Saints.

The former Ireland prop was yellow carded by referee Andrea Piardi on Saturday for a dangerous clearout of Cardiff hooker Liam Belcher in the United Rugby Championship. It was an infringement that could have easily been a red card on another day, and a disciplinary panel have deemed that to be this case, handing him a six-match suspension which has been halved.

A URC statement read: “The Citing Commissioner in charge reported the Munster Player (John Ryan, No. 18) for an act of foul play in the 59th minute which resulted in a Yellow Card under Law 9.18 – a Player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground.

Munster have named their team and said: “An appeal hearing will take place this afternoon regarding John Ryan’s suspension with the prop named among the replacements pending the outcome of the hearing.”

Head-to-Head Last 3 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 18 22 First try wins 67% Home team wins 33%

Tadhg Beirne leads Munster with RG Snyman returning from illness and Simon Zebo on the wing following changes from the victory over Cardiff last week. Jeremy Loughman celebrates his 100th appearance for Munster in a significant milestone since his debut six years ago.

Mike Haley takes the full-back position with Shane Daly and Zebo as wings. Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Alex Nankivell, and Antoine Frisch maintain their roles in the half-back and centre positions.

The front row sees Loughman, Niall Scannell, and Stephen Archer while Beirne and Snyman lock down the second row. The starting XV is rounded off by Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, and Gavin Coombes with Coombes featuring in every match this season. Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, and Ryan provide front row support.

Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen offer additional cover having played in all 17 competitive matches this year. Backline replacements include Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, and Seán O’Brien.

Munster: Mike Haley; Simon Zebo, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Tadhg Beirne (C), RG Snyman; Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Seán O’Brien.