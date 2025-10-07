Northern Edition
Top five Premiership Women’s Rugby transfers for 2025/26

There are just over two weeks until the latest Premiership Women's Rugby campaign gets underway when Harlequins host Loughborough Lightning on Friday 24 October.

Coming straight off the bat of England’s success at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, it is possibly the most hotly anticipated season of the competition to date.

Over the course of the offseason a whole host of players have been confirmed as joining one club from another or are coming from overseas for a first taste of top flight English rugby.

Here are five signings that RugbyPass’ Joe Harvey is excited about…

Meg Jones | Leicester Tigers to Trailfinders Women

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year nominee, 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup winner and reigning PWR Player of the Season Meg Jones is an all-star addition to Trailfinders Women.

She joins Trailfinders from Leicester Tigers team with plenty of ambition. This offseason head coach Barney Maddison has seen the likes of Francesca McGhie and Claire Gallagher also move from Leicester to London, as have Scotland internationals Rachel Malcolm and Emma Wassell, and Black Ferns pair Alana Borland and Georgia Ponsonby.

One thing that Jones has consistently done across the past two years of her career is make a backline tick.

That was never more evident than when the 28-year-old was a key figure in the Red Roses’ third ever World Cup title in September.

This season the Londoners will hope to harness her knack of breaking the gainline and link up play to their advantage. Last term Trailfinders finished with a 5-11 record and 17 points off a top four finish.

The addition of Jones and other seasoned internationals to an already experienced side could propel the club to play-off rugby for the first time.

Amy Rule | Matatu to Exeter Chiefs

At just 25 Amy Rule arrives in Devon with a wealth of experience.

A 2021 Rugby World Cup winner and winner of 31 Black Ferns caps, the tighthead prop can provide a steady set of hands at scrum time for the 2022/23 runners-up.

Just the notion of Rule packing down in the same front-row as USA Women’s Eagles stalwart Hope Rogers and Canada hooker Emily Tuttosi is an enthralling one.

That foundation of a rock-solid front-row could well be the key to Exeter Chiefs returning to semi-final rugby after they missed out last term.

Rule is the headline signing of several new faces at Sandy Park. Italy back Francesca Granzotto has committed her future to the Devon Club, as has England qualified hooker Sofia Bekir Fuente and former England U20 international Gabriella Nigrelli.

Holly Aitchison | Bristol Bears to Sale Sharks

A move back to the North West could be a fairytale for Holly Aitchison. Fresh from helping England win their first World Cup title in 11 years, the 28-year-old moves to Sale Sharks after two years in the West Country with Bristol Bears.

Born in Southport, Aitchison started playing rugby at Merseyside club Waterloo Ladies before she attended Hartpury University and began life as a professional rugby player in the England 7s setup.

Since returning to the 15-a-side game in 2020, Aitchison has established herself as an expert director of a team from fly-half and also capable of playing in multiple positions across the backline.

Aitchison is one of a new crop of arrivals in the North West. Along with a new coaching panel of Tom Hudson, Luke Stratford and Charlie Beckett, fellow 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Amy Cokayne.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sale Sharks Women (@salesharkswomen)

Senior internationals Courtney Keight (Wales), Evie Wills, Rhona Lloyd, Leah Bartlett (all Scotland) and Carmen Castellucci (Spain) have also signed on in Greater Manchester.

Aoife Wafer | Leinster Rugby to Harlequins

It is no understatement to suggest that Aoife Wafer’s arrival at Harlequins could be one of this season’s top signings.

2025 has already been the flanker’s year. At the end of the most recent edition of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, the Ireland forward was named Player of the Tournament for her tireless work-rate.

Despite seeing her game time at the Women’s Rugby World Cup limited due to injury, Harlequins supporters did get a taste of what Wafer will bring to West London.

In her sole outing at the tournament against France the 22-year-old made a whopping 26 carries, made 46 post-contact metres, won two turnovers and made two dominant tackles. Talk about hustle.

Harlequins also welcomed Bristol centurion Lucy Burgess to the Stoop in the summer and Scottish trio Fiona McIntosh, Coreen Grant and Natasha Logan.

Laetitia Royer | ASM Romagnat to Saracens

Canada lock Laetitia Royer is set to be a key addition to the StoneX Stadium furniture in 2025/26.

In her RugbyPass column ahead of September’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final, the 34-year-old wrote honestly about the tournament not being what she had dreamed of.

An injury sustained ahead of the tournament limited her to a supporting role off the bench as the North Americans battled to a second-place finish.

When fully fit Royer can be a game-changing option in the second row. If she recaptures her 2024 World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year form, then Saracens will be a tricky prospect to contend with.

Saracens’ Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, has also recruited Canada’s Julia Omokhuale from Tigers and brought in Red Roses loosehead prop Liz Crake from Trailfinders Women.

There is also a return for wing Deborah Wills who has returned to StoneX Stadium after an eight year absence.

ADVERTISEMENT 

14 Comments
B
BC1812 7 days ago

Some of these clubs have a high number of non-Red Roses qualified players. Whilst it is great that some of the best in the world play in the PWR, I am concerned that some budding Red Roses will get limited game time, despite the 13 average Red Roses qualified being in a squad across a season. The RFU are effectively financing and developing international players that will challenge England, ok now but in years to come? These clubs might also find that come the sharp end of the season they cannot pick their optimum team. I still think we don’t know who Abby Dow will be playing for, or have I missed that?

P
Poorfour 7 days ago

It’s a tricky one. The RFU wants a pipeline of new Red Roses, and a profitable women’s game at both club and international level.


But they and World Rugby also know that they needs the game to succeed globally. It’s no good England becoming a massive success in women’s rugby if there’s no-one to play against.


So I think for the time being they’re happy for clubs to be developing other nations’ players, and I don’t think it’s too much out of balance for now.


Looking at Quins, whose squad I know best, they have 64 players on their books (women’s squads tend to be bigger than men’s, with more semi-pro players). 45 of them are EQPs, with 5 or 6 full internationals and at least 17 England U18 or U20 players. (There are also 9 junior development players, all EQP as far as I know, who are not counted above).


The remaining 19 are either full internationals or on another country’s pathway. Eyeballing the squad, there are at least 12 EQPs who would be pretty certain to be in the matchday 23 if everyone is fit - so maintaining a 13 EQP average is pretty doable.


In the longer term, there probably needs to be a balance between preserving space for EQPs and growing the game by giving opportunity for fans to see international stars and for those players to develop their games. I’m hoping that RWC 25 will have raised the profile of the likes of Claudia Pena, Aoife Wafer, Jade Konkel, Alex Callender, Laura Delgado and Silvia Turani as well as Lucy Packer and Ellie Kildunne.


One option is for WR to use some of the funding it has to develop the game to pay for international players to come to the PWR, at least until their domestic leagues are better established.

C
Chris929 7 days ago

agree that PWR should have the england team and the development of quality england players at its heart. PWR should not be there to help develop other nations players. We all want to see great players like De Goede, Wafer,Mcghie in the league but there are currently too many non english players.We shouldnt have the whole welsh,scottish and american squads playing in it at the expense of up and coming english youngsters. Too few of our u20 are getting regularly gametime. England may be very good now-but the next generation is a worry as there are not many english women 19,20,21 playing regularly for clubs. RFU needs to properly enforce the EQP rules and make it 15/23 in each and every matchday squad throughout the season rather than 13. That still leaves room for quality non english. I notice john mitchells comments post WC -that he too is concerned that not enough young english players have broken through past 2-3 seasons.

C
Chris929 7 days ago

just as relevant is the massive exodus of players from leicester tigers. All their best players have left and been replaced by mostly unknowns. Its very likely they will be thrashed every game which will be a really bad look post WC when all the talk is of how competitive the PWR is. Presumably tigers have cut funding for their womens side though nothing official has been said.

C
CN 7 days ago

I suspect you are right regarding the funding cut, I also imagine it is why Vicky Macqueen left the club, I remember an interview of her saying that the vision was no longer aligned (paraphrased). Don’t expect to hear anything, Tigers are very good at keeping things inhouse, men and women. I think it is a missed opportunity to not have tw WC winners at Leicester with Amy Cockayne joing Sale Sharks

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 16 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 29 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 47 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments