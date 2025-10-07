Tip tackle proves costly for Sarries star Nathan Michelow

Former England U20 captain Nathan Michelow has received a four-game ban and will miss the remainder of the first block of Gallagher PREM matches.

Flanker Michelow, 21, was handed the PREM’s first-ever 20-minute red card for a tip tackle on George McGuigan inside the opening minutes of Saracens’ 39-17 win at Newcastle in round one.

Saracens’ win over Bristol in round two has been included in the ban, meaning he will sit out three further games – the PREM clashes against Harlequins on 12 October, Sale Sharks on 18 October and Northampton on 24 October.

After the Saints game, the PREM takes a break until the end of next month, when Saracens host defending champions Bath at the StoneX on Sunday, 30 November.

Michelow hadn’t received a card of any colour in 25 previous appearances for Saracens and his good disciplinary record was taken into consideration by the independent disciplinary panel.

However, they upheld the charge, which Michelow had denied, that he was guilty of lifting and/or dropping/driving an opponent, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.18.