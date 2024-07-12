Select Edition

International

Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

By Daniel Gallan
South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi leads the team onto the field ahead of the first Rugby Union test match between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP) (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Like a great siege engine capable of flattening a fortress, Rassie Erasmus has built a destructive rugby machine. For the series decider against Ireland in Durban, South Africa’s coach has selected the most experienced team in Springboks history with the aim of hammering Andy Farrell’s charges into oblivion.

There are a total of 990 Test caps across the match-day 23. The starting pack has an average of 71 matches under their belt. Had Damian Willemse been fit, and therefore taken the place of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as the versatile playmaker off the bench, South Africa’s total number of Test caps would have passed beyond 1,000.

The message is clear. All that matters is the here and now. The centre pair of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel – both maligned figures early in their careers but now overwhelmingly viewed in a favourable light – will break the South African record for most matches together in midfield with 30. Across the group, from the half-back combination of Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard – who started both triumphant World Cup finals in 2019 and 2023 – as well as the back three, the back row, the second row and the front row, there are players who are likely more familiar with the feel of their teammates’ shoulders than they are the embrace of their wife and children.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on his team’s work-ons from that first Test against the Boks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that he was disappointed with his side’s overall performance at Loftus and he is expecting a big reaction from his players in Durban.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on his team’s work-ons from that first Test against the Boks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that he was disappointed with his side’s overall performance at Loftus and he is expecting a big reaction from his players in Durban.

Since 2018 Erasmus has sacrificed short-term wins for success at the  World Cup. Beyond recognising that the Webb Ellis Cup is rugby’s greatest prize, he has understood the significance of that golden trophy for the South African public. Winning it has not only been a matter of pride but great cultural importance. What’s a defeat to Australia in Sydney, or a first-ever loss to Wales at home, when compared to a ticker-tape parade through the streets of Cape Town and Soweto?

But this is different. Noise emanating from Ireland, circulating online and percolating from pundits and former players set up this two-match series as a battle for supremacy. Ignoring the two unions’ mismatched trophy cabinets, this was billed as a means to answer a nagging question: which nation can claim to be the sport’s true masters? Erasmus, his players and their supporters have been desperate to provide a definitive retort.

Fixture
Internationals
South Africa
11:00
13 Jul 24
Ireland
All Stats and Data

Which is why Erasmus, the great tinkerer who once half-joked, half-bragged, that his team is difficult to analyse given how often it chopped and changed, has named an unchanged side from the one that beat Ireland by seven points last week. He’s clearly seen something he likes.

More importantly, though, this might be the last time we see this team, in this current guise, take the field together. Of the starting 15, 11 were on the pitch for the opening whistle against England in Yokohama in 2019. Of the eight replacements for the upcoming game against Ireland, three were present off the bench five years ago. The average age of the starting 15 is 31 years old. The average age of the starting 15s of Ireland, New Zealand, England, Australia and Wales this weekend are all 28 or younger.

Perhaps Erasmus is also eyeing a Rugby Championship win and could yet keep this group together a little longer. After all, the Springboks have not won the southern hemisphere title outside of a World Cup year since 2009. Given the state of flux at the All Blacks, and the diminished quality within the Wallabies and Pumas camps, this is a golden opportunity to add some silverware for the Boks.

Even so, Erasmus would be remiss not to at least experiment with some changes. Would there be any harm in giving Ethan Hooker an extended run in midfield, or Evan Roos a genuine shot at cementing his position at the base of the Springboks pack? Gerhard Steenkamp has already earned his call-up but what about Ntuthuko Mchunu or Neethling Fouche? Might they get an opportunity in the front row?

There is no shortage of depth and Erasmus would be wise to ensure every position is stacked with young, hungry talent that has enough miles in the legs to step up when required. Form and fitness are two variables that no coach can bank on. What he can control is making sure that enough deputies have experience against high-quality opposition. Even with a Rugby Championship on the line, or the chance of a clean sweep against the Home Nations later this year, South Africa’s match-day 23 must have more than a smattering of players who were spectators throughout this golden era.

And what of those already in the mix? Willie le Roux is – for my money – South  Africa’s best full-back of the professional era, eclipsing the great game manager Percy Montgomery, and even the so-called Rolls Royce that is André Joubert. We’ll miss him when he’s gone, and even though he is still contributing at first receiver and dictating play, his final days in green are upon us.

Bulls <a href=
Connacht match report le Roux debut” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Others should also make way for younger upstarts. Handre Pollard is the only fly-half to win two men’s Rugby World Cups and if there was ever a player to kick a clutch goal to save your life, it’s the 30-year-old with shark eyes and a permanently furrowed brow. But is he the fly-half that the Springboks need right now? With a new attack coach in the mix, and the promise to dazzle out wide and discombobulate with intricate strike-plays, South Africa should put their faith in a more enterprising conductor at the heart of their offence.

Manie Libbok, who was rightly hooked during the first half of South Africa’s struggle against England in last year’s semi-final, has to return. It makes sense that Feinberg-Mngomezulu was given the nod on the bench for Ireland, given his ability to cover multiple positions. But if the Springboks are genuine in their intention to expand their game then Libbok has to be given the keys to this machine.

Evolution is paramount in sport and Erasmus has shown time and again that he is willing to adapt as needed. This series against Ireland was not the time for change. That will, and must, come later.

For now, let us enjoy this group while we have them. They are not only the most experienced team ever assembled in South Africa’s history, but arguably its greatest. This Saturday may be the last we see them all together.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NeilB_Denver 41 minutes ago
England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

48 games over 30 years. What is that, 1.6 games per year? Seems very low.

3 Go to comments
s
steve 49 minutes ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

“not accepting & not happy”..😁 So mr angry is humiliated & humbled, couldn't have happened to to a nicer bloke !

9 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

Who writes this nonsense . . . “Borthwick seeking to unnerve NZ blah blah blah . . . “? As if.

3 Go to comments
J
Johann 1 hours ago
Ireland's new plan to shutdown Springboks attack

It's not really a plan if you expose it before the game Mr. Fix it. It's a reply to another man's plan. Rassie plays and we play catch up. It's not a plan as much as it is a fixing of a leak. Plans are proactive and this reads more like a reaction. But we can call it a plan, because everyone has a plan until the first collision.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

On a serious note though: why would Andy (who’s a sh1t Joe Schmidt) drop his captain for the important one to level the series? Seems like a bad idea. Does it say something about POMs leadership, reading too much into it? Or is it just about giving Doris the experience?

130 Go to comments
W
Willem 1 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

The Boks will get more fluent in their attacking play the more they play together. New style, new system, new coaches, new set up. Nothing happens overnight. You don't learn something new and suddenly it's perfect at execution. No, the Boks will be even better. The Irish will lose, but I am glad fringe players are now getting a chance to gain that experience in the Irish camp. They are great players too, but don't get the game time they need. It's always Leinster, then Irish team. Same players. Glad we get to see other great players of the Irish too. Win or lose, it will be a great game

26 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

As if South Africa wouldn’t throw a little elbow here, or a sneaky foot trip there if it would help them win a game.

130 Go to comments
m
monty 1 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

Why am I not surprised he’s failed the risk matrix. Give him time to ponder who the real shite macaw is.

9 Go to comments
W
Willem 2 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Handre Pollard don't miss in WC but have an average kicking ranking between WC. As much as we love him here in SA, I don't think he is the right flyhalf for the attacking style that the Boks wants to play. He was just way too slow in decision making and spreading the ball. Nohamba of the Lions or Libbock is a better choice, even Siya Feinberg Mngomezulu. Wilco Louw should be upfront. He destroyed the Irish front 3 during the semis of the URC, same as he did to the other teams. Rassie is missing a trick there. Hanekom is a better choice than Kwagga Smith as a starter too. Kwagga is an impact player

9 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 2 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

This feels like a kneejerk reaction. It was obviously not planned, given Farrell’s comments. Seems a little panicky

9 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

SA, France, and Ireland are excellent at these aspects of the game. The ABs have been naive for a number of years. After being labelled “cheats” for so many years it’s like Hansen took it to heart in around 2016 and there was a massive drop off in these tactics from NZ, only for all the other teams to start doing it better. ABs got schooled against France in the WC opener last year, and again by SA in the final. I don’t think they even knew it was happening to them. Need to get Richie in as a Dark Arts consultant.

130 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

His team is more important than ego. RESPECT.

9 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

It reminded me of the disastrous NH tour of 2021 where we tried to beat rush defences by going around them, standing progressively deeper and deeper only to end further and further in a hole. It has been proven over and over again to be the absolute worst way to counter defensive line speed. To see the exact same plays used on the weekend as on that tour, with 10 in the boot passing to an even deeper second play maker taking the ball at least 30m behind the gain line with no good options available to him was shocking. The play book has been ripped up apparently , but it looks like they found one of Brad Mooar’s old copies lying around and inexplicably tried to use it. It’s hard to believe that after all these years of watching ABs teams fail at executing this plan that it was Plan A from Razor and co. Ignorance? Hubris? By the World Cup last year we had developed a very good template - as Nick Evans says punching holes, combined with regular kicking on first phase before the ball becomes static, with an organised chase. Razor spoke about what to throw out and what to keep and evolve, I know it was their first game but it looks like they kept the wrong things. Hopefully they correct course quickly.

314 Go to comments
T
Tom 3 hours ago
England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

Oh balls. That's a big problem. Freddie Steward is probably the best highball fullback in the world but he's slow to turn and offers very little in attack other than being a big strong guy who can crash it up. If we were playing a NH side I'd say he at least gives us an edge aerially but against NZ I think he's going to struggle defensively and not create much. I'm not sure if Tommy Freeman dropping back to make room for Sleightholme might be better or even bring in Joe Carpenter. It's a tough call, Steward is a tough competitor and we know Eden Park will be a cauldron so I can see why Borthers has done it but in the long run we need to find a like for like replacement for Furbank. Wonder if we're going to be box kicking more to get some mileage out of Steward offensively.

3 Go to comments
A
Alan 3 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

As they say, O’Mahony was only ever a sh.t Sam Cane…..

9 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

No Sheehan, no Aki, no JGP, no Keenan, no OMahoney...if the boks wins so-what, it they lose then….this feels like a trap game. I want to see more ruthlessness from the boks

26 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Certified clickbait. Ireland aren’t the new ABs, and I’m not an ABs supporter. This is just silly pot-stirring.

130 Go to comments
T
Thomas 4 hours ago
England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

That’s a setback for England. They don’t have an adequate replacement for Furbank. Steward’s lack of agility might get exposed. He’s prone to getting stepped badly, and both Reece as well as Telea can pull his pants down.

3 Go to comments
T
Tim 5 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Connor Murray at 9 is gonna slow down the Irish phase play to a crawl.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 5 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

No one is SA apart from Dobbo thinks Ireland is the new ABs and Peter O is the like Richie. They don’t even scratch the surface of the AB’s or Richie. I guess Dobbo only mentioned that on OTB because anything else will put the OTB pundits into whining mode again…..thats all they good for anyway…. Whine whine whine…. Ireland new Ab’s - Pfft!!…..

130 Go to comments
