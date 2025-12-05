Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Investec Champions Cup

Three England stars return to Bath's starting XV for visit of Munster

New Bath signing Guy Pepper in action for England A earlier this year (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Johann van Graan has made four changes of personnel and one positional switch as Bath look to get this year’s Investec Champions Cup campaign off to a winning start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath lost to La Rochelle in the opening round last season and never properly recovered to miss out on the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

While Bath went on to win the second-tier Challenge Cup, as well as the Prem Rugby Cup and the Premiership, for Bath to be known as a great team, they need to match their 1998 Heineken Cup success. And van Graan has put out a strong 23 to send a message to Munster and the rest of the field that they mean business this time around.

VIDEO

Beno Obano and Tom Dunn retain their place in the front row from last week’s impressive win at Saracens, but are joined by Will Stuart, one of three England internationals to return to the starting XV.

Tight-head Stuart swaps places with Thomas du Toit, with the Springbok adding his considerable weight to the bench.

Quinn Roux and Charlie Ewels will again lock down the scrum, and last Sunday’s Player of the Match, Josh Bayliss, retains the six jersey.

Guy Pepper comes into the side at openside, with Miles Reid shifting to the back of the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-Head

Last 1 Meeting

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
0
Average Points scored
40
14
First try wins
100%
Home team wins
100%

Captain Ben Spencer and Finn Russell, who makes his 50th Bath appearance, team up again at half-back and have Cam Redpath and Max Ojomoh outside of them, after the pair were promoted from the bench.

Wings Henry Arundell and Joe Cokanasiga and full-back Tom de Glanville complete an unchanged back three.

Despite returning to fitness, van Graan has opted not to risk Alfie Barbeary and Wil Muir in such a high-profile fixture.

Meanwhile, Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley misses the trip to The Rec because of the leg injury he sustained in last week’s 27-21 home defeat to the Stormers. JJ Hanrahan takes his place at 10 as one of five changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Ala’alatoa is set for his Munster debut as a replacement after joining until the end of the season from Clermont Auvergne.

Bath Rugby: 15. Tom de Glanville, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Max Ojomoh, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Henry Arundell, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (c), 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Josh Bayliss, 7. Guy Pepper, 8. Miles Reid

Replacements: 16. Kepu Tuipulotu, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Ted Hill, 21. Tom Carr-Smith, 22. Santi Carreras, 23. Sam Underhill

Munster: 15. Shane Daly, 14. Diarmuid Kilgallen, 13. Tom Farrell, 12. Dan Kelly, 11. Thaakir Abrahams, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Craig Casey, 1. Michael Milne, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. John Ryan, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Tom Ahern, 6. Tadhg Beirne (c), 7. John Hodnett, 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Edwin Edogbo, 20. Ruadhan Quinn, 21. Ethan Coughlan, 22. Alex Nankivell, 23. Alex Kendellen

Related

Can Bath fly the flag for England to disrupt French domination of the Champions Cup?

Johann van Graan's Bath appear to be best place to wage an assault on a Champions Cup dominated by the French giants

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'We should applaud to the rafters the news that rugby on ITV is back with a bang.'

Top-level rugby wants to grow and putting the Nations Championship on free-to-air with ITV in a bumper deal is a fillip for the sport

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 25 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 31 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT