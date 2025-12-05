Three England stars return to Bath's starting XV for visit of Munster

Johann van Graan has made four changes of personnel and one positional switch as Bath look to get this year’s Investec Champions Cup campaign off to a winning start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath lost to La Rochelle in the opening round last season and never properly recovered to miss out on the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

While Bath went on to win the second-tier Challenge Cup, as well as the Prem Rugby Cup and the Premiership, for Bath to be known as a great team, they need to match their 1998 Heineken Cup success. And van Graan has put out a strong 23 to send a message to Munster and the rest of the field that they mean business this time around.

VIDEO

Beno Obano and Tom Dunn retain their place in the front row from last week’s impressive win at Saracens, but are joined by Will Stuart, one of three England internationals to return to the starting XV.

Tight-head Stuart swaps places with Thomas du Toit, with the Springbok adding his considerable weight to the bench.

Quinn Roux and Charlie Ewels will again lock down the scrum, and last Sunday’s Player of the Match, Josh Bayliss, retains the six jersey.

Guy Pepper comes into the side at openside, with Miles Reid shifting to the back of the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-Head Last 1 Meeting 1 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 40 14 First try wins 100% Home team wins 100%

Captain Ben Spencer and Finn Russell, who makes his 50th Bath appearance, team up again at half-back and have Cam Redpath and Max Ojomoh outside of them, after the pair were promoted from the bench.

Wings Henry Arundell and Joe Cokanasiga and full-back Tom de Glanville complete an unchanged back three.

Despite returning to fitness, van Graan has opted not to risk Alfie Barbeary and Wil Muir in such a high-profile fixture.

Meanwhile, Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley misses the trip to The Rec because of the leg injury he sustained in last week’s 27-21 home defeat to the Stormers. JJ Hanrahan takes his place at 10 as one of five changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Ala’alatoa is set for his Munster debut as a replacement after joining until the end of the season from Clermont Auvergne.

Bath Rugby: 15. Tom de Glanville, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Max Ojomoh, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Henry Arundell, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (c), 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Josh Bayliss, 7. Guy Pepper, 8. Miles Reid

Replacements: 16. Kepu Tuipulotu, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Ted Hill, 21. Tom Carr-Smith, 22. Santi Carreras, 23. Sam Underhill

Munster: 15. Shane Daly, 14. Diarmuid Kilgallen, 13. Tom Farrell, 12. Dan Kelly, 11. Thaakir Abrahams, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Craig Casey, 1. Michael Milne, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. John Ryan, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Tom Ahern, 6. Tadhg Beirne (c), 7. John Hodnett, 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Edwin Edogbo, 20. Ruadhan Quinn, 21. Ethan Coughlan, 22. Alex Nankivell, 23. Alex Kendellen