5:19am, 26 February 2021

Eddie Jones has painted a picture of the aerial-dominated style of play he expects to see from Wales when England visit the Principality Stadium on Saturday in round three of the Guinness Six Nations. Wayne Pivac initially attempted to get Wales playing in a different way when he first took over from Warren Gatland.

However, results weren’t kind to the new boss, his team losing three of their four matches last spring before the sport went into lockdown.

They returned to action in October and continued to lose, their winless streak rising to six before they turned matters around with wins over Georgia and Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup (either side of a Llanelli loss to England) that they have since followed up with February Six Nations successes against Ireland and Scotland.

What gives? England boss Jones reckons Pivac’s class of 2021 have become more like the Wales of old under Gatland and they aren’t hesitant to put boot to ball to try and gain an advantage.

“We had two good sessions in the fallow week on Friday and Saturday, both more about work off the ball, and then this week has been more about work on the ball, so we have had a good combination of training that we need for the Welsh game which generally has a lot of work off the ball episodes,” said Jones, who has made two changes to his England XV following the February 13 round two win over Italy.

“They tend not to kick out so there is a lot of kick, kick, run, kick, kick, kick, run, kick, run sort of scenarios in the game so we have been practising those making sure we can make good decisions and have the players in the right positions.

“They are kicking a lot more than they initially were under Wayne. That has been a big trend in their game. They are kicking more, having less rucks, which is more efficient rugby which has allowed them to be in better positions to win games.

