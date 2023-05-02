Select Edition

Rugby World CupSouth Africa

Springboks statement: Post-op Siya Kolisi update

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

SA Rugby have issued a post-operation statement about the World Cup prospects of Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi. The back-rower was injured in the Sharks’ recent URC match versus Munster in Durban and amid fears that he would likely miss the upcoming Rugby World Cup, he underwent an operation last Friday.

The outcome of that surgery is that it is too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi could be back in action.

The statement read: “SA Rugby said on Wednesday it would monitor the rehabilitation of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi following surgery on an injury suffered to his right knee in a recent Vodacom United Rugby Championship match.

“Kolisi underwent the operation on Friday and Springboks team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery and rehabilitation. Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play.”

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber added: “We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible.”

Acclaimed as the Springboks World Cup-winning skipper in 2019, the 31-year-old Kolisi had been expected to captain the team when they defend their title in France from September 10 when they take on Scotland in Marseille in a pool that also features a September 23 meeting with Ireland in Paris.

The French capital is set to the post-World Cup home for Kolisi as he has signed with Racing 92 for next season. His injury means that he has played his last game for the Sharks, who travel to Dublin this weekend for a URC quarter-final versus Leinster.

