Hopes that RG Snyman would be back on the pitch this month to prove his fitness well in advance of the Springboks Test series versus the Lions in July have been dashed as the lock is facing what Munster describe as a minor procedure on a fresh injury.

Capped on 23 occasions and a sub in the 2019 World Cup final, the 26-year-old has been out of action since rupturing his ACL when landing awkwardly following a lineout steal just seven minutes into his Munster debut at Leinster last August.

Following good progress in recent months, it was expected that Snyman would be back in the selection mix for the Irish province this month as they continue their Rainbow Cup campaign, a timely return that would boost his Springboks selection chances.

However, a media statement ahead of Friday night’s game with Ulster in Limerick has revealed that the South African’s comeback will now be delayed. The statement read: “On the injury front, there is unfortunate news for RG Snyman as he suffered a setback during the last block of his rehabilitation. He will see a specialist this week and will undergo a minor procedure on his knee after suffering an unrelated injury.”

It is yet another setback for the injury-hit stock of Springboks locks ahead of the Lions tour. Lood de Jager, the 28-year-old second row, tore his meniscus when landing during a lineout drill at training in the build-up to Sale’s Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 match at Scarlets on April 4.

“He [de Jajer] threatened the surgeon he better do a good job, the best job he has ever done,” said Sale boss Alex Sanderson to RugbyPass a fortnight ago. “Threatened him – and then two days later he is on here on crutches, he is in the meetings, he is playing his music in the gym.”

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Eben Etzebeth has also been sidelined following a recent broken finger accident suffered during training for Toulon. Etzebeth told The Rugby Pod: “Somehow my finger got caught. The bone actually came through the skin… so I saw it and I was like oops and I ran to the physio’s room and it got operated on the same day.”

