Springboks and All Blacks untouchable in World Rugby Rankings

South Africa and New Zealand’s position at the top of the World Rugby Men’s Rankings is assured regardless of what drama unfolds in the fourth round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, which begins tonight in Dublin with Ireland up against Wales.

Third-placed Ireland cannot improve their rating with a win over a Welsh side languishing nine places lower than them in the rankings, so it is up to France to try and eat into the gap between the top two and the chasing pack.

Les Bleus will regain third place off Ireland if they beat Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, with the potential to close the gap on the All Blacks to a single point. To do that, France must win by more than 15 points.

Scotland will slide two places, back below Australia and Fiji, if they become the fourth team to lose to France this championship, with another place lost if Italy create history with a first-ever victory over England.

A record seventh place is within Italy’s reach, but only if they beat England by more than 15 points and Scotland lose at home to France.

Defeat for England in Rome will result in them dropping below Argentina to sixth. However, if the margin is more than 15 points and is matched by a Scotland win of the same magnitude, England will also slip below their Calcutta Cup rivals.

England can only improve on fifth place if they beat Italy and Ireland lose by more than 15 points at home to Wales, a scenario that lifts them a place to fourth.

Wales will climb back above Japan into 11th if they avoid defeat in Dublin. They will remain in 12th if they suffer a 15th consecutive Six Nations loss because 13th-placed Georgia can’t improve their rating with a win over Romania this weekend.

Unlike Georgia, the seven other teams participating in the semi-finals weekend can improve their rating, and for Spain, there’s an opportunity to match their previous best rankings position of 14th. To do that, they need to beat Portugal in the other Rugby Europe Championship semi-final.

World Rugby Rankings Top 12:

1 South Africa 93.94

2 New Zealand 90.33

3 Ireland 88.89

4 France 88.40

5 England 85.62

6 Argentina 84.97

7 Scotland 81.71

8 Australia 81.53

9 Fiji 81.14

10 Italy 79.81

11 Japan 74.09

12 Wales 73.62

