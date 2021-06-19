Get the latest rugby news direct to your inbox! Get the latest rugby news direct!
Gallagher Premiership    

Son of Wallaby legend shines in English rugby thriller

By AAP
Louis Lynagh celebrates with his teammates /PA

Louis Lynagh, son of former Wallaby great Michael Lynagh, has scored a try in a fantastic Harlequins comeback that saw the London side reach English club rugby’s Premiership final.

In a thrilling game against Bristol Bears on Saturday, Quins looked certain losers when moments before the halftime whistle they trailed 28-0 – but they hit back to record an extraordinary victory 43-36.

Quins scored five tries to take the match into extra-time at 31-31, and added two more in that period to reach their first final since 2012 with a side featuring 11 of their academy products – including 20-year-old Lynagh – in the matchday squad of 23.

Tyrone Green and Joe Marchant both scored two tries for Quins, Alex Dombrandt, James Chisholm and Lynagh the others, with Marcus Smith adding four conversions.

Max Malins scored a hat-trick for Bristol, while Ben Earl and Luke Morahan claimed one apiece and Callum Sheedy kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Winger Lynagh looked to have scored with Quins’ first real attack on the half-hour when he dived over in the corner but replays showed he’d put a foot in touch.

However, there was no doubt about his try after the break which put Quins just four points behind going into the final quarter, before extra-time had to be played with the sides locked at 31-31 after the 80 minutes.

He was also later denied a second try after TMO replays showed that he’d scored from a forward pass.

