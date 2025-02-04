Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

'Part of the challenge': Simon Easterby on Ireland's injury crisis

By PA
Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby believes Guinness Six Nations rivals Scotland are capable of being one of the most dangerous sides in world rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a 27-22 bonus-point win over England in round one, Ireland continue their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive championship crown on Sunday afternoon at Murrayfield.

The back-to-back champions have dominated recent meetings between the two countries, winning 14 of the last 15 fixtures, including 10 in a row, dating back more than a decade.

Scotland have registered a number of statement results during the eight-year reign of head coach Gregor Townsend but struggled for consistency and not won the tournament since the final Five Nations in 1999 – 12 months before Easterby made his championship debut as a player.

Fixture
Six Nations
Scotland
09:00
9 Feb 25
Ireland
All Stats and Data

“It’s going to be no different in terms of the physicality and the attritional nature of the game that we saw out there for the first 35 or 40 minutes,” Easterby said, referring back to the England game.

“But the last few years under Gregor, they’ve brought a huge amount of intent in their attacking play.

“They’re a very good attacking team and make it harder for teams to get momentum because of the way they stick in the tackle and they make it slow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But certainly the way they attack and the way they approach the game is as good as anyone on their day.”

Ireland’s defence was caused plenty of problems by England during a first half which they finished 10-5 behind.

In Easterby’s first match standing in for Andy Farrell, the hosts wrestled control in the second period before a couple of late lapses allowed Steve Borthwick’s visitors to pinch a losing bonus point.

Scotland, meanwhile, won 31-19 at home to Italy in their championship opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess defensively we conceded a little bit of ground, they got behind us a few times,” said Easterby.

“Certainly making sure we’re stronger on that side of the ball, that will probably be a big focus for this week.

“Scotland have many threats up front but in particular out wide and in the back row, they’re a really strong attacking team. We need to make sure we’re better without the ball for sure.”

Ireland hope Connacht pair Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham will be fit to feature in Edinburgh after sustaining knocks during England’s visit to Dublin.

Wing Hansen left the field for a blood substitution but returned to finish the game, while tighthead prop Bealham suffered a leg injury in the second half and was replaced by Tom Clarkson.

Easterby is already short of options for the right side of his front row, with Tadhg Furlong still struggling with a calf problem and Tom O’Toole set to complete a six-game suspension this weekend.

Asked about the prospect of Leinster rookie Clarkson and uncapped Connacht player Jack Aungier being his options for the number three jersey, the temporary head coach replied: “I guess that’s part of the challenge.

“We have to keep growing the squad and we have to keep growing the players in different positions.

“I thought Tom was excellent when he came off the bench and Jack has been in good form for Connacht.

“If that’s how the cards fall for us, we’ll just have to deal with it and make sure we’re in a good place to take on Scotland.”

Furlong and lock Joe McCarthy, who missed out last weekend following a head knock in training, are being assessed.

Munster forward Thomas Ahern and Connacht back Shayne Bolton were added to Ireland’s squad on Monday.

Related

Ireland call in two reinforcements as injury worries emerge

Ireland have called Munster wing Thomas Ahern and Connacht centre Shayne Bolton into their camp this week as they prepare to take on Scotland in round two of the Guinness Six Nations.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

2

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

4

England call up replacement as Cadan Murley faces Six Nations KO

5

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

6

'Don't disrespect my genetics': Sione Tuipulotu targets ambitious return

7

Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley

8

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Downer 5 minutes ago
'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

Best playmaker in the NH maybe

4 Go to comments
Z
ZB 33 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 47 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 55 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murl
Search