Ireland call in two reinforcements as injury worries emerge

Ireland have called Munster wing Thomas Ahern and Connacht centre Shayne Bolton into their camp this week as they prepare to take on Scotland in round two of the Guinness Six Nations.

The pair can provide cover for wing Mack Hansen, who is being monitored this week after picking up a leg injury in the victory over England in Dublin on Saturday.

Alongside Hansen, tighthead Finlay Bealham is also being monitored after also sustaining a leg injury in round one.

Ireland face a nervous wait this week over their tighthead availability, with Tadhg Furlong also touch-and-go as to whether he can return.

The Ireland veteran missed the entire Autumn Nations Series with a calf strain, and though he had returned to action, he suffered a recurrence of the same injury in the build-up to the England Test while in Portugal.

Furlong has stepped up his rehabilitation this week, and a decision will be made later this week as to whether he will be able to play in Edinburgh. The same applies for lock Joe McCarthy, who also missed the 27-22 victory with a concussion.

Fortunately for interim head coach Simon Easterby, his squad have an extra day to recover with their upcoming match being played on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Scotland came through their victory over Italy with a clean bill of health despite concerns for head coach Gregor Townsend over wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham during the match.

Scotland’s powerful wing had his ankle strapped during the contest, but Townsend allayed any worries after the bonus-point win.

“He’s fine,” said Townsend. “I was winding him up, I think it was because his ankle strapping was too tight. I said ‘tell us next time’ rather than leaving us worried that you might be injured. But, no, he’ll be fine. Darcy Graham picked up a couple of knocks but again he’ll be fine.”