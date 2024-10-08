‘Dealt a sh*t hand’: Shiray Kaka’s emotional message during injury rehab

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Shiray Kaka has penned an emotional message on social media after being “dealt a sh*t hand” during last season’s SVNS Series. Kaka suffered a devastating knee injury that ultimately ruled the New Zealander out of the Paris Olympics.

Kaka had been carried off the field at Singapore’s National Stadium during the quarter-final win over Great Britain, and was later seen crying after a thrilling Cup Final. As the Black Ferns Sevens celebrated, one of their own couldn’t help but shed some tears.

It seemed the usually upbeat, funny and smiling Kaka knew what the knee injury meant. The following week, Kaka took to social media to reveal that her “Olympic dream is over” in a video that truly encapsulated the emotion of that devastating blow.

In the months that have followed, the social media superstar has continued to create candid content that has been met with support from thousands. Kaka has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram alone, and beyond 158,000 on TikTok as well.

Kaka’s content is usually rugby-related or involves partner Gillies, who used to play for the All Blacks Sevens, and often has a humorous spin. But, Kaka’s most recent post wasn’t intended to be funny – instead, letting other injured athletes know they aren’t alone.

“Injuries… one of the loneliest places for an athlete,” Kaka wrote on Instagram.

“You’re isolated from the team. And even in a gym full of people… it’s just you and your thoughts. You and your self-doubt. You and your frustration.

“It feels like everyone else is getting better, faster, stronger… while you’re standing still.

“You have to look for small improvements and learn to appreciate them. You have to learn how to ask for help. You have to be easy on yourself, when you fail. You have to trust your support network. You have to nourish your body, even though the golden arches are calling your name.



“You’ve been dealt a sh*t hand, but it’ll get better. I try to remember that many are in less fortunate positions than me, sometimes that helps. Maybe that’ll help you too???

“Anyway, I know these are all just words, but I really hope it helps someone going through a rough patch in their sporting career.

“I take peace in knowing that everything that is meant for me, will be.”

Without Kaka among their ranks – who bounced back well during the season after being dropped for SVNS Perth in January – the Black Ferns Sevens missed out on the SVNS Series’ top prize at the Grand Final event in Madrid.

But, Team New Zealand did bounce back on the world’s biggest sporting stage as the women’s team backed up their success in Tokyo with another gold medal in Paris. They beat Ilona Maher’s USA in the semi-finals before sneaking by Canada in the decider.

Kaka wasn’t at the Games in a playing capacity and was instead Team New Zealand’s number one fan during their run to glory. The 29-year-old was in tears after her teammates claimed Olympic gold at Stade de France.

As the original social media post expressed, it’s never whenever an athlete suffers an injury but there’s no doubt the Paris Olympics gold medallists appreciated the support from their teammate over in France.