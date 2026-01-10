Second half blitz against Racing 92 sees Cardiff edge towards play-offs
Cardiff took a giant step towards the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup with a 32-13 victory over French visitors Racing 92.
The omens looked bleak for Racing 92 when Selestino Ravutaumada received a first-minute yellow card for clattering Alun Lawrence off the ball at kick-off, but Antoine Gibert’s penalty gave them the lead.
Tom Bowen and Ravutaumada, having returned following his 10-minute absence, exchanged scores and Racing led 13-7 after Geronimo Prisciantelli went over.
Rory Thornton’s try with the final play of the first half took Cardiff to within a point and it was one-way traffic after the break.
Prop Keiron Assiratti powered over for his second try in Cardiff colours, and Callum Sheedy kicked a conversion and two penalties to provide some breathing space.
Ben Thomas claimed the bonus-point try six minutes from time, with Jacob Beetham adding the extras to put the seal on an impressive win.
Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think!