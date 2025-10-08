Scrum guru Mike Cron handed new role on the back of incredible record

Mike Cron’s role as scrum coach of the Wallabies officially ended at the conclusion of The Rugby Championship, but the Kiwi will remain on the Rugby Australia payroll in a mentoring role.

Cron spent 15 years building generation after generation of All Blacks packs before coming out of retirement to assist the Black Ferns and then the Wallabies.

The 70-year-old has been at Joe Schmidt’s side as his assistant ever since he succeeded Eddie Jones and has worked wonders with the Wallaby scrum.

In 10 Tests this year, Australia have only lost one of the 68 scrums they’ve had on their feed, and that was in the opening game of the year, a 21-18 win against Fiji. Through the entire Lions series and then The Rugby Championship, Australia boasted a 100% success rate.

Cron had always made it his intention that this year would be his last in his present role, with former Brumbies hooker John Ulugia, currently an assistant coach with the capital outfit, handed the unenviable job of replacing him.

Instead, the Kiwi will work across the broader Australian system, mentoring up-and-coming coaches, while also working with the next generation of Australian forwards – particularly those in the tight five.

“Firstly, on behalf of Rugby Australia, I’d like to thank Mike for what’s been a major contribution to the Wallabies since his appointment in 2024,” RA Director of High Performance Peter Horne said in a statement.

“He is a great person who is highly respected by all those involved with the game. We’ve been fortunate to have his services for the past two years and we’re pleased he has agreed to continue to support Australian Rugby moving forward.”