What Eddie Jones said on Man of Steel winner Jake Connor's union move

Leeds Rhinos half-back Jake Connor, a player once highlighted by Eddie Jones as the perfect candidate to switch to rugby union, scooped Super League’s top individual gong, the Man of Steel, on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old guided Leeds to a fourth-place finish in the league this season, kicking six points in the agonising play-off eliminator defeat to St Helens where the Rhinos lost in the final play of the game.

Former England head coach Jones briefly worked with the England and Great Britain international in 2021 when he “spent a bit of time” with Hull FC, whom Connor played for at the time, before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2023 and then Leeds at the beginning of the year.

When visiting a Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and St Helens soon after, the Australian, who has had a keen eye for league players that could make it in union with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii being his most recent success, was asked which Super League player could make it in union, where he singled out Connor.

Jones did add a light-hearted jibe, though, pointing out something the league star would have to work on.

“I like the full-back [at Hull FC] Connor,” he said. “He’s a tough, skilful player and I’m sure if he got a bit fitter, he could make it.

It was not long before Connor responded to these comments by the current Japan boss, adding that he is a “great bloke and seems like a great coach.”

“I don’t think he was wrong,” Connor said at a press conference.

“It’s always been a thing of mine, my fitness is something I’m always working on to get better at. So I don’t think he’s wrong in that department.

“But obviously I’ve never played union, it doesn’t look that hard. You never say never but it looks too boring for me.”