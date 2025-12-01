Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
International

Scotland's 'pissed off' star players are running out of time warns former captain

Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe (Getty Images)

Former captain John Barclay has warned Scotland’s “pissed off” star players they are running out of time to solve the problems that undermined their Autumn Series campaign, which brought easy wins against the USA and Tonga but defeats to New Zealand and Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current Scotland squad has failed to make the most of generational talents like Finn Russell and Huw Jones, with inconsistency bedevilling the team. This has heaped pressure on Gregor Townsend, the head coach, who saw his team give up a 21-0 lead against Argentina to lose 33-24 and miss out on a first win over New Zealand, falling 25-17 to slump to ninth in the world rankings.

Barclay said: “There is a bit of a ticking time bomb for some of these Scotland players and they won’t be around for ever and I don’t want to be talking about this in two or three years – I want to see this team progress to a level where they make the most of what they have. They have shown in the Autumn they are capable of doing things only a world class team can do but they also do things no world class side would do, making repeated errors over a 15-20 mins period. That is the part of the game they have to eradicate.

VIDEO

“Whilst it was deflating in the Autumn for Scotland, I guess we are going to find out about the character and bounce back ability of this team and from what I know about the leadership group they are pissed off. The narrative that is coming out is that there is now a bit of siege mentality which I quite like after they got a bit of flak which they took on the chin. I believe the players have grown tired of the talk – which was never directly from them – saying this generation can and should do something. Now, they just want to get on with it because they are tired of all the talk about what is not happening.

“Ninth in the World rankings is not good and they have 10 or 11 British Lions in the squad and there is no getting away from the fact Scotland had a disappointing Autumn and slipped down the rankings. There were positives but also lots of questions about why it’s not happening on the pitch. They are a little bristly and pissed off and want to shut people up which I don’t think is a bad thing.

Gregor Townsend
Scotland’s head coach Gregor Townsend on the field ahead of the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between Scotland and Argentina at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on November 16, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The players are fully invested in Gregor Townsend and his coaching staff but the margins in test rugby are tighter than ever and the teams in the top 10 – with the exception of South Africa – are capable of beating each other. The difference is probably squad depth which Scotland lack a little, decision making and the ability to concentrate for 80 mins.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the majority of those Scotland players have to turn their attention to the Investec Champions Cup and difficult opening matches which see Glasgow Warriors travelling to Sale Sharks and Edinburgh Rugby host Toulon. Barclay, who is part of the TV team delivering the Champions and Challenge Cup for Premier Sports this season, said: “They can use this adversity to push on with their clubs because the Six Nations will be on us in no time and if you take your eye off the ball in the Champions Cup then you are up against it.

“It is quite refreshing to have a different kind of challenge like the Champions Cup back at your club and if they are going to show a progression then it starts with this week’s opening European games. No one is particularly talking about Glasgow and Edinburgh in the Cup and I don’t know what is realistically possible for them in the competition when you look at the quality of teams.”

One Scotland player who consistently impressed Barclay in an otherwise inconsistent Autumn series was Ben White, the Toulon scrum half, who was called into the Lions tour of Australia and looked completely at home in that company. Barclay said: “I am a big fan and he is quite understated about how he goes about his business. His error count is low and service is great with his box and tactical kicking really improving. Everyone talks about Finn Russell and how he plays at Bath with Ben Spencer at scrum half. Ben White is similar to Spencer and is quite selfless and plays magnificently for Toulon and Scotland. He is an energy giver and a leader in the group.”

With questions over the ability of their leading players to deliver at the highest level, Barclay accepts both Glasgow and Edinburgh are not expected to break Scotland’s duck in the Champions Cup this season. He added: “The Scottish teams are playing against formidable opposition from France with budgets far beyond what Edinburgh and Glasgow can match as well as the English teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is that both Edinburgh and Glasgow are going to have to be at their best for the entire Cup campaign, dealing with the breaks. You have to ensure you peak at the right time or else you end up with a horrible last 16 tie.

“My memories of playing Toulouse, Saracens and Clermont is the challenge is always up front. Glasgow won the URC by winning away at some tough places and the Champions Cup will test the strength in depth of both Glasgow and Edinburgh before we are back into the Six Nations so there are limited chances to rest players.

Barclay glasgow
Former Scotland captain John Barclay. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“Edinburgh are starting against Toulon and then it’s Castres. Toulon could have beaten Toulouse last season and Castres is always a tough place to visit with a big heavy powerful, dynamic pack. Edinburgh have a good pack and maybe their cohesion isn’t as good further out.

“I suspect that Toulouse will win the Champions Cup and if they don’t then I think the Stormers with the quality of Springboks they have in their squad are also strong contenders.”

John Barclay is part of the 40-strong TV team at Premier Sports – the home of Investec Champions Cup across the UK and Ireland with every match live including 21 EPCR Challenge Cup games and all the knock-out stages and Finals. Big Games. Bigger Moments – visit www.premiersports.com to join in from just £11.99 a month @PremSports.tv


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

4 Comments
H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

Scotland is a team that, on their day, can beat any team in the world. They just seldom do.

D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

The recently retired generation of NH test players have given us Warburton and Biggar as pundits. They are both among the best pundits around.


Barclay is already their equal. The lad seriously knows what he is talking about.

H
HT 9 days ago

We just have to admit that we are punching way above our weight. Look at the number of registered professional players. 2 pro teams.

D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

They have some proper players in that squad and the Warriors URC title win was possibly the best yet of any team.


That bounce hasn’t carried into the Scotland setup which has to fall on Townsend.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 11 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 17 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 57 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT