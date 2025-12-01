Scotland's 'pissed off' star players are running out of time warns former captain

Former captain John Barclay has warned Scotland’s “pissed off” star players they are running out of time to solve the problems that undermined their Autumn Series campaign, which brought easy wins against the USA and Tonga but defeats to New Zealand and Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current Scotland squad has failed to make the most of generational talents like Finn Russell and Huw Jones, with inconsistency bedevilling the team. This has heaped pressure on Gregor Townsend, the head coach, who saw his team give up a 21-0 lead against Argentina to lose 33-24 and miss out on a first win over New Zealand, falling 25-17 to slump to ninth in the world rankings.

Barclay said: “There is a bit of a ticking time bomb for some of these Scotland players and they won’t be around for ever and I don’t want to be talking about this in two or three years – I want to see this team progress to a level where they make the most of what they have. They have shown in the Autumn they are capable of doing things only a world class team can do but they also do things no world class side would do, making repeated errors over a 15-20 mins period. That is the part of the game they have to eradicate.

VIDEO

“Whilst it was deflating in the Autumn for Scotland, I guess we are going to find out about the character and bounce back ability of this team and from what I know about the leadership group they are pissed off. The narrative that is coming out is that there is now a bit of siege mentality which I quite like after they got a bit of flak which they took on the chin. I believe the players have grown tired of the talk – which was never directly from them – saying this generation can and should do something. Now, they just want to get on with it because they are tired of all the talk about what is not happening.

“Ninth in the World rankings is not good and they have 10 or 11 British Lions in the squad and there is no getting away from the fact Scotland had a disappointing Autumn and slipped down the rankings. There were positives but also lots of questions about why it’s not happening on the pitch. They are a little bristly and pissed off and want to shut people up which I don’t think is a bad thing.

Scotland’s head coach Gregor Townsend on the field ahead of the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between Scotland and Argentina at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on November 16, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The players are fully invested in Gregor Townsend and his coaching staff but the margins in test rugby are tighter than ever and the teams in the top 10 – with the exception of South Africa – are capable of beating each other. The difference is probably squad depth which Scotland lack a little, decision making and the ability to concentrate for 80 mins.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the majority of those Scotland players have to turn their attention to the Investec Champions Cup and difficult opening matches which see Glasgow Warriors travelling to Sale Sharks and Edinburgh Rugby host Toulon. Barclay, who is part of the TV team delivering the Champions and Challenge Cup for Premier Sports this season, said: “They can use this adversity to push on with their clubs because the Six Nations will be on us in no time and if you take your eye off the ball in the Champions Cup then you are up against it.

“It is quite refreshing to have a different kind of challenge like the Champions Cup back at your club and if they are going to show a progression then it starts with this week’s opening European games. No one is particularly talking about Glasgow and Edinburgh in the Cup and I don’t know what is realistically possible for them in the competition when you look at the quality of teams.”

One Scotland player who consistently impressed Barclay in an otherwise inconsistent Autumn series was Ben White, the Toulon scrum half, who was called into the Lions tour of Australia and looked completely at home in that company. Barclay said: “I am a big fan and he is quite understated about how he goes about his business. His error count is low and service is great with his box and tactical kicking really improving. Everyone talks about Finn Russell and how he plays at Bath with Ben Spencer at scrum half. Ben White is similar to Spencer and is quite selfless and plays magnificently for Toulon and Scotland. He is an energy giver and a leader in the group.”

With questions over the ability of their leading players to deliver at the highest level, Barclay accepts both Glasgow and Edinburgh are not expected to break Scotland’s duck in the Champions Cup this season. He added: “The Scottish teams are playing against formidable opposition from France with budgets far beyond what Edinburgh and Glasgow can match as well as the English teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is that both Edinburgh and Glasgow are going to have to be at their best for the entire Cup campaign, dealing with the breaks. You have to ensure you peak at the right time or else you end up with a horrible last 16 tie.

“My memories of playing Toulouse, Saracens and Clermont is the challenge is always up front. Glasgow won the URC by winning away at some tough places and the Champions Cup will test the strength in depth of both Glasgow and Edinburgh before we are back into the Six Nations so there are limited chances to rest players.

Former Scotland captain John Barclay. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“Edinburgh are starting against Toulon and then it’s Castres. Toulon could have beaten Toulouse last season and Castres is always a tough place to visit with a big heavy powerful, dynamic pack. Edinburgh have a good pack and maybe their cohesion isn’t as good further out.

“I suspect that Toulouse will win the Champions Cup and if they don’t then I think the Stormers with the quality of Springboks they have in their squad are also strong contenders.”

John Barclay is part of the 40-strong TV team at Premier Sports – the home of Investec Champions Cup across the UK and Ireland with every match live including 21 EPCR Challenge Cup games and all the knock-out stages and Finals. Big Games. Bigger Moments – visit www.premiersports.com to join in from just £11.99 a month @PremSports.tv