Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

By Josh Raisey
South Africa's lock RG Snyman (4th L), South Africa's Salmaan Moerat (C), South Africa's Vincent Koch (3rd R) walk on the field as replacements during the first Rugby Union test match between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on July 6, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

South Africa great Schalk Burger has fired back at the critics of how the Springboks use their substitutes.

Rassie Erasmus decided to deploy all six forward substitutes in one fell swoop on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld as the world champions defeated Ireland. The six new players came on after 49 minutes and began to gain supremacy up front, culminating in a scrum penalty try in the closing minutes of the match.

Ever since the Springboks started deploying a 6-2 split on the bench, and latterly a 7-1 split, their most vocal critic has been former coach turned pundit Matt Williams, despite the fact that plenty of other teams have also used the 6-2 split since then.

The Australian has been at it again this week following South Africa’s victory, saying the Boks’ use of the ‘Bomb Squad’ is “not what our game is designed for”.

“At the 49-minute mark, six South African forwards walked onto the field, is that what the replacement laws for safety were designed for?” he said on the Virgin Media Sport podcast.

“It discriminates against backs; our game is for all shapes and sizes, so in that game, you had 14 forwards.

“That is not what our game was designed for, that’s not what the ancients designed for it, it’s not what we did in the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

“It is not a game for 14 forwards and nine backs. It should be relatively even; it’s never been 50/50 because we have eight forwards and seven backs [in the starting line-up], but that is not what it is.”

Burger has seemingly had enough of Williams’ criticism, saying on RugbyPass TV’s latest episode of Boks Office that he is like a “like a broken record”.

The former flanker has no problem with this approach, and even warned Williams that it is only going to get worse with plenty of injured Springboks poised to return.

“By playing 50 minutes or by playing 80 minutes, you can’t guarantee a player’s safety,” he said. “You can get injured in the first five minutes.

“We are playing the rugby rules and we are fortunate that we’ve got a lot of depth, I think the greatest pool of depth on international level, of Springboks that we’ve ever had.

“And there are more players to come back, to Mr Williams’ agony. Imagine a Lood de Jager comes back, Jasper Wiese, Damian Willemse, Steven Kitshoff comes back, and that’s only going to enhance our squad depth.

“So I don’t see anything wrong with it. If anything, in the years going forward, for player safety and more stringent HIA rules, I think the squads will get bigger. We’ll go to 25 players or so.”

7 Comments
T
Toaster 6 mins ago

I’m sure the Irish don’t want a failed Aussie complaining on their behalf

So what - it’s different and it works for the Boks

In fact other teams have employed it since
They have a player like Kwagga who can play in the backs which helps

The 7-1 is risk v reward as it only takes a key injury or two especially in the first half to scupper the effect and have the opposite

Also the 6-2 if the starters aren’t performing then it loses its impact too

There is discussion about the merits of the ABs doing it given Englands scrummaging issues but I don’t believe it will happen
I can’t think of a forward other than Ardie who could play in the backs and I can’t imagine he would be keen
They would have to start BB and McKenzie or drop one of BB or Perofeta then have perhaps a half back and someone like Rieko who can cover midfield and wing

Funnily England could do it as Earl played 12 against Japan

s
steve 14 mins ago

It's within the laws so no problem. In fact it's actually very innovative.

D
Dan 21 mins ago

Burger spouts utter 💩 at all times to keep his other SA thickos happy.

He is a clear case for the dangerous combination of a third world education and ‘CTE.

And a primary reason for his other SA thickos also spewing an enormous amount of ignorant 💩 at all times.

S
Shaylen 28 mins ago

This whole debate is a Non-Starter. The rules allow teams to do what they want as long as they have 2 props and a hooker on the bench. You then choose what you wanna do. The Boks bringing on all 6 forwards at once is a risk because the players wont be as fresh as the opposition who may hold back subs. It can also lead to a disjointed performance where the change stagnates the momentum. Theres nothing inherently dangerous about it. Different teams use different tactics. Thats part of the game. One might use a 5-3 or a 6-2 or 7-1. Each one has its merits. The Boks can bring on 6 at once because they know the risks but have the experience and depth to do it. Not many other nations have the confidence or depth to do that. If they did they may just do it but again its the coaches prerogative.

M
Moby 52 mins ago

I wonder if Matt Williams followed cricket in the 70’s/80’s when the Windies had 4 seam bowlers who all were about 8ft tall. If he did he would have been outraged at the unfairness of it all. The Boks are in a very good place right now and many simply don’t like it. Sport is cyclical- it will swing back to another team at some point but rules shouldn’t be changed because one team dominates whilst performing within the parameters. In fact, I have many non Saffa friends who love the bomb squad. There is real appreciation when they line up to come on. It’s entertaining Matt. Get over it or get more Skeltons in the Aussie team.

A
Ace 1 hr ago

Oh FFS, how much longer is this failed coach going to harp on about SA’s bomb squad?

Here’s the thing, Mattie: The bomb squad is legal. If any team decided to put eight forwards it would still be legal. The only requirement for the bench is (iirc) that there must be two props and a hooker.

Do you understand that? Whether you like it or not has exactly f-all to do with the matter. Go to World Rugby. Whine in their ears and see whether anything happens.

You’ve unsuccessfully impersonated a rugby coach and now you’re unsuccessfully impersonating a rugby pundit. Please stop. If necessary, seek professional help.

FEATURE
FEATURE Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14 Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14
Search