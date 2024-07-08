Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Former Ireland and Munster flanker Alan Quinlan has said that South Africa lock RG Snyman cannot be blamed for the tackle that resulted in scrumhalf Craig Casey being stretchered off on Saturday, but he has nevertheless questioned why the second row followed through with his tackle.

Casey suffered a concussion in the second half of Ireland’s loss to South Africa after his head hit the floor at Loftus Versfeld following a tackle from his former Munster teammate Snyman.

Speaking on the Off the Ball podcast in the wake of the loss, Quinlan has noted that it was not illegal from the Bok, as he had committed to the tackle of Casey. But with the ball no longer in Casey’s possession, Quinlan has questioned why the World Cup winner followed through with the tackle well after the ball had moved on.

Snyman stands almost half a metre taller than Casey, and has a 55kg weight advantage, so the Irishman has queried why the lock did not use a “little bit of sense” and pull out of the tackle. Moreover, Snyman would be acutely aware of their physical difference having played with Casey for Munster for four years.

Casey’s injury has ruled him out of the second Test against the Springboks, which takes place on Saturday in Durban.

“He follows through with the tackle,” Quinlan said.

“You look back at that again and you review it, the argument is certainly there as to ‘why don’t you stop? You don’t need to keep following through there.’

“It shouldn’t come into it, but it should in one sense, he knows him, he’s played with him and there’s a massive difference in size and physicality. So you’d think he’d have a little bit of sense to say ‘maybe I won’t keep going here.’

“But look, I can’t blame RG Snyman and say that’s illegal. There is no review of it as regards to foul play. Just a bit unsavoury that he could have pulled back a bit. He doesn’t have to.

“This narrative is driven online that RG Snyman could have pulled back, but he hasn’t done anything there to try and hurt the player. I think he follows through the tackle and I think it’s more awkwardness.

“He did one on Ben Healy in the URC in round 17 or 18 over in Edinburgh where he follows through the tackle. Healy reacted to him and Munster ended up getting a penalty out of it five metres out, which was a big call. So thankfully he’s ok, but he’s not going to be available for the weekend which is another disappointment for Ireland.”