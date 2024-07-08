Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey
Former Ireland and Munster flanker Alan Quinlan has said that South Africa lock RG Snyman cannot be blamed for the tackle that resulted in scrumhalf Craig Casey being stretchered off on Saturday, but he has nevertheless questioned why the second row followed through with his tackle.
Casey suffered a concussion in the second half of Ireland’s loss to South Africa after his head hit the floor at Loftus Versfeld following a tackle from his former Munster teammate Snyman.
Speaking on the Off the Ball podcast in the wake of the loss, Quinlan has noted that it was not illegal from the Bok, as he had committed to the tackle of Casey. But with the ball no longer in Casey’s possession, Quinlan has questioned why the World Cup winner followed through with the tackle well after the ball had moved on.
Snyman stands almost half a metre taller than Casey, and has a 55kg weight advantage, so the Irishman has queried why the lock did not use a “little bit of sense” and pull out of the tackle. Moreover, Snyman would be acutely aware of their physical difference having played with Casey for Munster for four years.
Casey’s injury has ruled him out of the second Test against the Springboks, which takes place on Saturday in Durban.
“He follows through with the tackle,” Quinlan said.
“You look back at that again and you review it, the argument is certainly there as to ‘why don’t you stop? You don’t need to keep following through there.’
“It shouldn’t come into it, but it should in one sense, he knows him, he’s played with him and there’s a massive difference in size and physicality. So you’d think he’d have a little bit of sense to say ‘maybe I won’t keep going here.’
“But look, I can’t blame RG Snyman and say that’s illegal. There is no review of it as regards to foul play. Just a bit unsavoury that he could have pulled back a bit. He doesn’t have to.
“This narrative is driven online that RG Snyman could have pulled back, but he hasn’t done anything there to try and hurt the player. I think he follows through the tackle and I think it’s more awkwardness.
“He did one on Ben Healy in the URC in round 17 or 18 over in Edinburgh where he follows through the tackle. Healy reacted to him and Munster ended up getting a penalty out of it five metres out, which was a big call. So thankfully he’s ok, but he’s not going to be available for the weekend which is another disappointment for Ireland.”
Completely dirty play worthy of at least a yellow card.
Of course, would never happen as Boks can't win a match without referee incompetence - so Whitehouse and Pearce let them off.
Not sure why World Rugby doesn’t step in and get some officials who aren’t completely inept. But they would have to do their job for that to happen
“A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”
This is just about player safety and we know that Casey was knocked out and therefore suffered brain injury.
Snyman comes through (probably off-side but that’s not the issue here) and with his left hand hits Casey’s left hand in and attempt to make Casey spill the ball. (He succeeds as in the ball goes to ground but Ireland regather). The ball is gone. Snyman now widens his arms (the ball is now gone) and closes them on Casey to grasp him. He now runs Casey backwards three steps (he knows the ball is not there) which builds momentum then Snyman throws his weight on top of Casey ensuring they will hit the ground hard. Snyman pushes through Caseys upper body hard ensuring maximum impact when the ground is hit. The result is that Casey’s body is whipped down and his loose head smacks hard off the ground knocking him out. Snyman pushes through again so much that his head is pushing down on the inconcious head of Casey. This is not a rugby incident. This is dangerous play, a dangerous cheap shot in fact.
This is not about being hard or soft. This is about rugby players not having their later lives ruined by brain degenation and disease. That’s why the law is there. The referee and TMO should enforce it.
(Now I will speculate. This looks like a Rassie ‘any chance you can get away with it get hit/hurt that little guy’ instruction.)