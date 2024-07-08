Select Edition

International

Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

By Josh Raisey
Dan Sheehan of Ireland receives medical treatment during the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan is out of the second Test against South Africa next week in Durban after suffering a suspected ACL tear, according to reports in Ireland.

The 27-cap international suffered the injury on 28 minutes of the 27-20 loss to the world champions while tackling lock Eben Etzebeth, and could now be facing six to nine months on the sidelines.

Despite clambering back to his feet in order to rejoin the defensive line, the 25-year-old was in clear discomfort. The medical team heavily strapped his knee, allowing him to continue playing until half-time before being replaced by Ronan Kelleher.

Sheehan played a vital role in Ireland’s first try of the match, pulling off a behind-the-back pass to James Lowe for Jamie Osborne’s try five minutes before the break. The fact that the hooker was effectively on one leg makes an already spectacular try even more remarkable.

Unfortunately for Andy Farrell, Sheehan is just one of several casualties from the Test, with scrumhalf Craig Casey also set to miss next week’s encounter.

Casey was stretchered off in the second half, and Farrell confirmed after the match that he had suffered a concussion after his former Munster teammate RG Snyman slammed him to the ground at a ruck, causing his head to smash into the hard Loftus Versfeld turf.

Centre Robbie Henshaw also suffered a head injury in the first half of the match, and joined Sheehan in being replaced at half-time, with Garry Ringrose taking his place.

Fullback Jamie Osborne left the field after 50 minutes of his debut with a groin injury and was soon followed by loosehead prop Andrew Porter, who had blood gushing from his hand, though he did return.

Farrell said post-match that there were “a few that we need to assess over the next 24 hours”, meaning Ireland’s starting XV could have a different complexion when they run out at Kings Park next Saturday.

T
Turlough 20 mins ago

South Africa had the best of play but Farrell is absolutely correct to use the correct channels and bring issuesto attention ahead of the next test. That’s his role as head coach and he must do it to make sure his team have a more even rub of the green in Durban.
If World Rugby are trying to protect players than why was Snyman’s foul play on Casey not penalized?
As well as hitting him long after the ball is gone, Snyman uses all his force to smash Casey into the ground knocking him unconcious….then Snyman slides his body up Caseys and uses his head to push Casey’s head into the ground again. Real scvmbag stuff. They won’t thank him in Munster or Leinster for that. We don’t like cowards.

T
Turlough 20 minutes ago
Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

South Africa had the best of play but Farrell is absolutely correct to use the correct channels and bring issuesto attention ahead of the next test. That’s his role as head coach and he must do it to make sure his team have a more even rub of the green in Durban. If World Rugby are trying to protect players than why was Snyman’s foul play on Casey not penalized? As well as hitting him long after the ball is gone, Snyman uses all his force to smash Casey into the ground knocking him unconcious….then Snyman slides his body up Caseys and uses his head to push Casey’s head into the ground again. Real scvmbag stuff. They won’t thank him in Munster or Leinster for that. We don’t like cowards.

2 Go to comments
J
Jmann 24 minutes ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

perhaps if offside had been called properly the difference may have been larger. You need to bring more than a rush defence to beat NZ… you also need a few cards.

5 Go to comments
B
Barry 26 minutes ago
New Zealand U20 vs Spain U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Need good points haul to make SEMIS i reckon !!!

2 Go to comments
B
Barry 32 minutes ago
New Zealand U20 vs Spain U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

EXPECT A CRICKET SCORE IF FINE!

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 42 minutes ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Notoriously difficult to kick in Dunedin. Dmac is a good kicker that also struggled. If the poor kicking continues at Eden Park then it's a concern, but it wouldn't stop me wanting Marcus at ten especially with Slade in the side. Fin doesn't look ready to take the reigns, he looks scared of making mistakes and isn't expressing himself. I'm more concerned by us going back to using the grubber kick so much. I hope with the confidence gained from running the ABs so close, we will see a bit more of the running game which worked so well against Ireland. Mitchell and Furbank did their best to create but there was a lot of hesitancy ball in hand amongst the backs. There wasn't the same commitment we saw in the 6N and we looked like we were caught between a pre-game plan to kick and the instinct to play heads-up. I want to see Freeman get involved more, he needs to take a leaf from Telea. He's wasted sat on the wing. We need him popping up in midfield, hitting running lines. Spencer coming on is an issue for me. Going from a high tempo 9 to a more pragmatic one isn't going to work, we will continue to lose momentum as we have in the last two games Spencer has played. He's a very good player but he's not one you want replacing Alex Mitchell. Randall's kicking is highly suspect but we have to take the risk.

5 Go to comments
D
Don 45 minutes ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Great article Nick, as always. Question for you - do any teams play better against the rush D? And are there any common denominators in the approach to get the better of it?

5 Go to comments
A
Andrew 50 minutes ago
Hamilton Boys farewell one of the great coaches in New Zealand schoolboy rugby

Rameka Phophi ? Poihipi please.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

Match played out almost exactly as expected, right down to England losing all momentum when Spencer and Fin Smith came on. Contrary to what the Kiwis expected with a dominant English pack, our true strength is our aggression off the ball and ability to shut down the ABs offense. The only thing which I didn't foresee was our lack of cohesion with ball in hand, we should have been better. We didn't protect the ball well enough and went back to too many silly attacking kicks. Despite Furbank’s best efforts to drag us into the match ball in hand as he did against Ireland, the inside backs looked uncharacteristically jittery (Mitchell aside). Both kickers struggled and I'm sure Marcus will regain form. He's a good kicker who had a bad day. I hope we will gain confidence from coming so close and throw a few more punches with ball in hand, we need to look after the ball, build phases and build pressure. I really hope we can find the mettle and energy to back up that second half defensive performance at Eden Park. That's a big if, but I believe if we can defend that well again, the attack will be improved and we will win. It's going to take a great performance though. Only selection concerns for me are on the bench, especially the halfbacks. I like Fin Smith but he's not shown anything in an England shirt yet, he should stay on the bench unless Marcus is injured, we could also consider using Slade as the backup 10, that's a big risk but Fin hasn't looked up to the task yet. That's not to say he won't in years to come but he's been underwhelming, even his late touch finder was conservative when we needed to be taking risks. Another big risk is bringing Randall back. I think it's necessary though, his kicking is bad but we can't afford to lose that momentum again. After Spencer came on as he did in the Six Nations we lost all tempo and didn't fire a shot in anger for the rest of the match. We need a backup 9 who can play like Mitchell, the only option is Randall. He needs to improve prove his kicking but Mitchell is the beating heart of this team and we can't afford to lose that energy when he goes off. Having a game managing 9 starting and bringing on a high tempo 9 as a finisher a proven formula, it doesn't work the other way round. You can't build your team round a Mitchell and then throw in a Spencer after 60 mins and expect it to work.

1 Go to comments
J
James 2 hours ago
Desiree Miller scores four as Wallaroos run away with big win over Fiji

Our Wallaroos are a very talented team but never get any credit in the Media in Perth. It’s all about the AFL. WAN is a terrible Sports reporting paper. The Wallabies won and got four inches of a column in the Sports section. The ABs win got one small paragraph. What a disgrace!

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

Freedom of speech aside, he is an employee of an organisation which is trying to promote inclusion and he’s publicly espousing hate speech, that is gross misconduct.

18 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

I actually thought BB coming on restored some much needed structure. He did lose one kicking battle, but whatever we were trying to do between minutes 30 and 50 was not working and getting worse. All of the ABs history with rush defence shows you can’t go around it from static ball, you have to punch holes through it, and/or kick earlier in the phase count. DMac kicks as a last resort, with back foot ball, under pressure. Whereas BB will seize an opportunity to do it on the first phase on the front foot if it will put pressure on, which he did beautifully a couple of times. Fans don’t like this but it made a bug difference on Saturday. Simply going through the hands, as the ABs reverted to doing, often in their own half, was starting to look like the disastrous NH tour of 2021. I hope they vary their kicking game a bit more next week. Maybe not just BB, but the whole bench completely changed the game. Reiko was average and ALB must now be putting some serious pressure on him, and Vaa’i made a huge difference when he came on. It’s a shame we don’t have more locks to give him some genuine game time at 6. Finau seems like the type of player that would really relish an arm wrestle, but he was fairly quiet, and Vaa’i had a noticeable impact. Perofeta was possibly the biggest surprise. Came in with a bit of a question mark, not on his ability but being the first choice 15, and he was excellent. England preferred to kick to DMac so I don’t think Perofeta was under any high ball pressure, but he added a lot of attacking intent coming into the line that BB doesn’t really provide.

3 Go to comments
r
rory 2 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

As a Bok supporter I totally agree with your take on the booze at rugby matches. It makes for boorish behaviour and sends a message to the international stage that rugby is all about how much alcohol you could consume. Some of the Book supporters are an embarrassment when they scream “Bokke” into the mike holding up a. Can of beer or brandy and coke. I say this as someone from a rugby family with Springboks, provincial, club ancestry not just some armchair critic. From a rugby point of view I would like to see Roos, and perhaps Later Hanekom come in at No 8. Furthermore, one will watch the new style the Boks are developing with interest. The match itself failed to live up to its expectations. Too many mistakes from both sides. Second test will be tighter and possibly a low scoring match. One is impressed with the Irish grit. Trust supporters will treat each other with respect

37 Go to comments
M
Michael 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

I don't think Christie has yet summoned up the courage to start challenging around the rucks. That will help the attack flourish more when he's on the field.

3 Go to comments
B
Brendon 2 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

Christie to start and Ratima from the bench. I would of called up Fakatava. He dereseves more opportunities

6 Go to comments
K
Karlos 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

He moved to NZ aged 4 and having never touched a rugby ball. He moved back to England over 15 years later, 100% a kiwi and product of the NZ rugby system. Almost as kiwi as Stoksey or Gatland

9 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Rieko, as he has been for quite some time now, was complete rubbish. The usual ball security issues and lack of vision as a centre. The sooner Proctor jumps ahead of him at 13 the better.

83 Go to comments
c
chris 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

Chandler Cunningham-South is English btw…

9 Go to comments
n
nunya 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

For heaven’s sake 😂. Again with the “Kiwi Chandler Cunningham South” rubbish. CCS is no more a kiwi than I am Chinese because I went to school in HK in the 80s. He was born in Sidcup to English parents. Whenever an English player so much as goes on holiday somewhere the rugby press have to lead articles with the descriptor of wherever he went. “Norwegian convert Farrell, who once visited Oslo on a school trip in 2002..” Meanwhile, never a mention of the Englishness of dozens of genuinely English players playing for Wales and Scotland. Bore off

9 Go to comments
A
Alister 4 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

I wasn't aware that Plummer could play 9,?Perhaps I have missed something?

6 Go to comments
m
monty 5 hours ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

When will people realize alcohol is not your friend

18 Go to comments
