Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan is out of the second Test against South Africa next week in Durban after suffering a suspected ACL tear, according to reports in Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-cap international suffered the injury on 28 minutes of the 27-20 loss to the world champions while tackling lock Eben Etzebeth, and could now be facing six to nine months on the sidelines.

Despite clambering back to his feet in order to rejoin the defensive line, the 25-year-old was in clear discomfort. The medical team heavily strapped his knee, allowing him to continue playing until half-time before being replaced by Ronan Kelleher.

Andy Farrell’s reaction to TMO calls Andy Farrell’s reaction to TMO calls

Sheehan played a vital role in Ireland’s first try of the match, pulling off a behind-the-back pass to James Lowe for Jamie Osborne’s try five minutes before the break. The fact that the hooker was effectively on one leg makes an already spectacular try even more remarkable.

Unfortunately for Andy Farrell, Sheehan is just one of several casualties from the Test, with scrumhalf Craig Casey also set to miss next week’s encounter.

South Africa Ireland All Stats and Data

Casey was stretchered off in the second half, and Farrell confirmed after the match that he had suffered a concussion after his former Munster teammate RG Snyman slammed him to the ground at a ruck, causing his head to smash into the hard Loftus Versfeld turf.

Centre Robbie Henshaw also suffered a head injury in the first half of the match, and joined Sheehan in being replaced at half-time, with Garry Ringrose taking his place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fullback Jamie Osborne left the field after 50 minutes of his debut with a groin injury and was soon followed by loosehead prop Andrew Porter, who had blood gushing from his hand, though he did return.

Farrell said post-match that there were “a few that we need to assess over the next 24 hours”, meaning Ireland’s starting XV could have a different complexion when they run out at Kings Park next Saturday.