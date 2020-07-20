4:30am, 20 July 2020

Saracens’ squad rebuild is continuing at pace with the club today confirming the signing of Argentina international Juan Pablo Socino. The experienced 32-year-old has agreed a one-year contract at Allianz Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Socino was most recently on the books at Club de Rugby El Salvador in Spain, but comes with a wealth of experience in English rugby.

After a rollercoaster couple of months and some high-profile departures, Saracens’ squad for the 2020/21 season is beginning to shape with Elliott Daly, Jamie George, Owen Farrell and Mako Vunipola all recently confirming their commitment to the club.

In a star-studded squad, Socino, who can line out at fly-half or centre, will provide valuable Championship experience, having played over 100 games in the division across spells with Rotherham Titans and Nottingham Rugby.

He also has 75 Premiership appearances to his name thanks to a four-year stint with Newcastle Falcons.

Socino’s club career has also taken him to French side US Dax and Edinburgh Rugby.

He has been capped four times for Argentina, with two of those coming in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he kicked four points against Namibia before coming off the bench in the bronze medal defeat to South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was in Spain so for an opportunity to come like this it was huge,” Socino said.

“I’ve played against Sarries a lot and I know what they mean in English rugby; I know what they’ve achieved, I know what they’ve done. “I know the type of players they have as well and I know the Argentinians they’ve had here, like Chipi and Chelo, and I’ve heard really good things. “To be joining such as a successful club is huge for me and my family.” ADVERTISEMENT Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Juan Pablo is a hugely experienced player and will have a significant role to play in the exciting challenge ahead. “We have been impressed with his desire and motivation to make the most of this opportunity and have no doubt he will have a positive influence on some of our younger players.”