8:00am, 15 July 2020

The list of contract extension announcements at Saracens has continued its recent momentum with the decision by England and Lions back Elliot Daly to commit his long-term future to the club despite the impending 2020/21 campaign in the English Championship.

Regardless of the prospect of dropping down a league level next season due to punishment for repeated salary cap breaches, Saracens have managed to keep hold of multiple front-line players who have hopes of touring with the Lions in South Africa in 2021.

Jamie George and Mako Vunipola – two of those tour hopefuls – confirmed their commitment to the Saracens cause in recent days and Daly, who joined the club in 2019, has now chipped in with his support to help the Londoners secure promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership for the 2021/22 season.

The extension afforded to Daly will see the 27-year-old remain at Saracens until 2023 following a debut season at the club that started brightly but was stalled by the suspension of rugby due to the coronavirus pandemic. He managed just seven appearances but will hope for many more now that his deal has got three more years to run.

“I haven’t been here that long but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision,” Daly said. “I’m looking forward to the next three years. Hopefully, we can do some special things.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “We are thrilled that Elliot has committed his future to the club. He has been a pleasure to work with in his short time with us and there is no doubt that he will have a significant role to play in the exciting years that lie ahead.

“Despite his many achievements on the field Elliot remains incredibly modest and is highly respected within the group.”

