Saracens player ratings vs Clermont | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

Saracens player ratings: Saracens got their Investec Champions Cup campaign off to an ideal start with a 47-10 victory over ASM Clermont-Auvergne at the StoneX on Saturday.

The Top 14 outfit arrived with a young side, and while Saracens were missing a handful of England stars, the gulf in class was clear.

Here’s how the Saracens players rated:

15 Elliot Daly – 8.5

Daly’s booming left boot was decisive in giving Saracens the territorial advantage early on, but his assist for the opening try had nothing to do with power, it was all finesse from the outside of his boot down the line. Looked near his best out there, joining the line nicely. Ended with a flourish as well, assisting a try for Hugh Tizard.

14 Noah Caluori – 8.5

Unsurprisingly retrieved the ball in the air moments before Daly stabbed a kick in for Saracens’ opener. Came off his wing to great effect, and was frequently on the verge of bursting through tackles. A hand wasn’t laid on him, however, when he glided through the line from his own half to cross the line in the second-half.

13 Lucio Cinti – 8

Alert to chase down Daly’s kick for Sarries’ first try, and made their second try look very easy as he was able to power over from five metres out. Wasn’t just about tries though, with plenty of carries in the wider channels. Discipline was a slight issue, giving away three penalties.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 7 Tries 2 6 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 138 Carries 100 13 Line Breaks 4 15 Turnovers Lost 21 5 Turnovers Won 2

12 Nick Tompkins – 8

Frequently stood at first-receiver and brought players into the game well. Wasn’t afraid to take the ball to the line himself, and made some good metreage.

11 Max Malins – 7

Popped up in all areas as Saracens played with plenty of freedom. Picked up a try – Saracens’ third – with his own kick chase thanks to a howler from Bautista Delguy. High and limp defence as 19-year-old Axel Guillaud scored his try, which goes against him.

10 Owen Farrell – 8

Pulled the strings to perfection, with his boot causing a shedload of problems for the visitors. Passing was crisp too, and worked nicely in tandem with Tompkins. Never forced things, but made the right choice almost every time he touched the ball during his hour on the field.

9 Ivan van Zyl – 7.5

Saracens were clearly on top in most departments, and the captain ensured things kept ticking along perfectly.

1 Rhys Carre – 7

Solid in the scrum while the props on the other side had a slightly more tumultuous battle. Steady in the loose, but nothing standout.

2 James Hadfield – 7.5

Smart line and good power to crash over on the stroke of half time. Not perfect in the lineout, but Saracens coped.

3 Marcus Street – 6

Scrum penalty conceded in the opening stages, but rebounded soon after. That was, however, a taste of his battle with Sacha Lotrian, with penalties conceded either way.

4 Nick Isiekwe – 7

Troubled the Clermont lineout persistently, but relatively quiet elsewhere.

5 Hugh Tizard – 8.5

Put in some bruising carries around the ruck, and save for a daft penalty at one point when he was tracking back, physically imposed himself on the opposition. Rewarded with a try in the final stages, supporting a Daly break.

6 Theo McFarland – 7.5

Strong showing, carrying in all areas, but without any real highlights. A brutal defensive presence, nevertheless.

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie – 8.5

Busy both sides of the ball. Didn’t get a huge return on his carries, but kept coming back to top the tackle count for the match (14) and second in carries (12).

8 Tom Willis – 8

Launched himself into Clermont tacklers time and time again (16 carries in 65 minutes), and chipped in with a nice turnover as well. Sent a timely reminder to French opposition of what is to come in the Top 14 next season.

Replacements

16 Theo Dan – 8

17 Eroni Mawi – 7.5

18 Marco Riccioni – 7

19 Harry Wilson – 6

20 Nathan Michelow – 6

21 Charlie Bracken – 6

22 Fergus Burke – 6

23 Rotimi Segun – 7